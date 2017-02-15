Ancho Verde Available in New Markets in 2017

NEW YORK, NY (February 15, 2017) — Following a successful New York launch in the autumn of 2016, Ancho Reyes Verde, has announced additional distribution in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Florida to begin in February 2017. Ancho Reyes Verde began as a limited edition offering from the acclaimed Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, and provides bartenders and mixologists an additional unique option for their cocktail creativity. This highly anticipated spirit will be available for approximately $32.99.

The Ancho Reyes story begins in 1927 with a recipe from the town of Puebla de Zaragoza. During this time, Mexico was experiencing a different kind of Roaring 20’s—a chaotic, post-revolutionary time that celebrated the emergence of a new, personal independencía. Artists, intellectuals, and bohemians formed a provocative avant-garde movement that spread from cantinas to cabarets. At the center of these gatherings were unique menjurjes – or homemade concoctions – created from a blend of native ingredients and local spirits. One of these elixirs was created by the Reyes family, using Puebla’s signature crop: the beloved ancho chile.

Spirits industry visionaries Daniel Schneeweiss and Moises Guindi, of Milagro Tequila and Montelobos Mezcal, brought this historic recipe into the modern day to create an award-winning spirit, and now evolve that recipe further with Ancho Reyes Verde. While both Original and Verde are made from the same poblano chile, a couple of key differences in the production process yield unique characteristics:

The chiles used to create Verde are harvested earlier in the maturation process, while still green, and then fire roasted; those in Original are late harvested and sun dried, turning them to ancho chiles

While Original uses the hand-scissoring maceration process, Verde is mashed

Finally, Original uses only mesh press filtration while Verde uses both mesh and paper

These characteristics open new opportunities for cocktail creations. The herbal, brightness of Verde provides an authentic and natural boost of flavor and can be a versatile tool for mixologists and at-home cocktail enthusiasts. Where Original is an excellent companion to dark spirit cocktails, Verde works perfectly with cocktails such as margaritas, gimlets and daiquiris.

“Ancho Reyes Original began as a passion project and we have been humbled by the enthusiasm with which it has been met,” says Schneeweiss. “We have been relentless in our commitment to be a one-of-a-kind handmade spirit and are thrilled to continue that passion with the launch of Ancho Reyes Verde.”

Guindi adds, “Ancho Reyes Verde maintains our dedication to producing authentic Mexican products and explores the poblano chile in a new and exciting way. Verde has already received great buzz amongst bartenders and mixologists, affirming just how special Ancho Reyes truly is.”

Since its launch in 2014, Ancho Reyes Original has quickly become a sought-after liqueur among the bartending community, given its uniqueness and its ability to transform a cocktail. In fact, Ancho Reyes was recently named the number three top trending liqueur brand among bartenders, and the number eight selling in the liqueurs category worldwide by leading industry publication Drinks International.

“We are excited to release Ancho Reyes Verde, a new interpretation of the poblano chile, into these additional markets,” says Ancho Reyes Brand Manager, Shem Blum. “Ancho Reyes Verde is an excellent, authentic and natural cocktail base or ingredient. We look forward to seeing the innovative cocktail possibilities following the launch, and hope Verde follows in the footsteps of Original.”