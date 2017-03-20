Baileys Releases Vegan-Friendly Almande Almondmilk Liqueur

NEW YORK (March 20, 2017) — Spring has officially sprung and the welcomed warmer weather is just in time for the new Baileys Almande Almondmilk Liqueur. This innovative, naturally light tasting spirit is a dairy-free, gluten-free and certified vegan liqueur that blends the luscious, nutty flavors of real almondmilk with delicious vanilla for an incredibly versatile treat.

“We are excited to welcome spring with Baileys Almande, which offers the same quality and delicious flavor that people love about Baileys, but now in a dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan option that we know many are thrilled to enjoy,” said Alex Tomlin, SVP of Scotch Whisky & Reserve Brands at Diageo North America. “Baileys Almande is delicious, light and easily mixed with refreshing Vita Coco Coconut Water, which makes it the perfect warm weather treat to enjoy responsibly!”

While Baileys Almande is versatile and lends itself perfectly to a multitude of offerings, the signature Baileys Almande Refresh showcases its mixability with coconut water. Baileys Almande Refresh and Vita Coco have created delicious cocktail recipes that are dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan. No matter how it’s served, new Baileys Almande is the perfect, naturally light tasting spirit that boasts the same calorie count as an average 5 ounce glass of wine, but in a much more delightful sip!

Whether hosting friends for Sunday brunch, adventuring to an outdoor happy hour, or attending your first rooftop party of the season, we hope you share images of your celebrations featuring the new go-to spirit to celebrate the return of warmer temperatures using #DontMindIfIBaileys and @BaileysUS (Instagram and Facebook) and @BaileysOriginal (Twitter).

Baileys Almande is now available nationwide wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $21 for a 750 ml bottle. For more information on Baileys Almande please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS™ Irish Cream Liqueur

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide and enjoys 70 percent share of the total Irish Cream Liqueur Market around the world. It’s the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream and whiskey that makes BAILEYS the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Chocolate Cherry and Espresso Crème, along with an additional limited time offering, Pumpkin Spice. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is the world’s leading premium drinks business with an outstanding collection of beverage alcohol brands across spirits, wines and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, with its products sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE). For more information about Diageo, its people and its brands, visit www.diageo.com. For Diageo’s global resource that promotes responsible drinking through the sharing of best practice tools, information and initiatives, visit www.DRINKiQ.com.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Vita Coco

Vita Coco coconut water is never from concentrate and contains electrolytes, including potassium, making it an excellent source of hydration. Enjoy Vita Coco before working out, as an afternoon pick me up, or after a night out. Available in a variety of flavors including Pineapple, Peach Mango, Lemonade, Chocolate, and the new Twist of Lime, Vita Coco is a delicious way to enjoy a taste of the tropics. Vita Coco is available at retailers nationwide and on Amazon. For more information about Vita Coco visit www.vitacoco.com.