Beach Whiskey Company Acquires American Harvest Organic Vodka

Award-winning craft organic vodka highlights farm-to-bottle movement

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — The Beach Whiskey Company, a national spirits company, announced today its acquisition of American Harvest Vodka®, an American-made organic vodka, which merges the farm-to-bottle movement with the exploding craft spirits category.

American Harvest Vodka was created by the Sidney Frank Importing Company (SFIC) in 2011 and gained a strong national foothold by 2014. When SFIC was acquired by Jägermeister of Germany in 2015, the Frank family retained ownership of the brand. The sale of American Harvest to the Beach Whiskey Company returns the brand to one of its creators, Bill Henderson, now Chief Marketing Officer of Beach Whiskey. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Organic and craft spirits have shown significant growth over the past five years, and Double Gold Medal-winner American Harvest has already shown its ability to stand apart from other super-premium vodkas,” said Smoke Wallin, CEO, Beach Whiskey Company. “Now is the time for a national organic craft vodka, and American Harvest Vodka fits seamlessly into the Beach Whiskey portfolio while accelerating our national growth plans. Distributors who previously carried American Harvest are eager to have it back, and this is creating additional opportunities for the Beach Whiskey portfolio.”

American Harvest is handcrafted in small batches from American wheat and distilled with 100 percent certified organic ingredients to yield a distinctly smooth spirit with a crisp, clean and slightly sweet hint of real agave. The wheat is estate grown from a single family farm, and the water is from a protected source beneath the Snake River Water basin.

“American Harvest is a brand near and dear to my heart,” said John Frank, former Chairman of Sidney Frank Importing Company and new member of the Beach Whiskey Advisory Board. “We went to incredible lengths to ensure purity from farm to bottle in creating this truly American spirit. I’m pleased to see American Harvest in the hands of Beach Whiskey’s very capable team, and I look forward to contributing to their portfolio’s exciting growth.”

“While craft spirits have taken off, so too are consumers becoming increasingly focused on the provenance of their food. They want to know who raises their beef and from which farm their fruits and vegetables are sourced,” said Bill Henderson, Beach Whiskey CMO. “American Harvest Vodka was created because we believe the same can and should be true for spirits.”

American Harvest Vodka (40% ABV) will be returning to shelves across the country and is expected to regain its national footprint in 2017. SRP: $24.99/750ml.

About The Beach Whiskey Company

The Beach Whiskey Company is a disruptive brand innovator in the adult beverage space that is building a portfolio of rapidly growing national brands. The Beach Whiskey portfolio includes Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon™, Beach Whiskey Island Coconut™ and American Harvest Organic Vodka®.

Beach Whiskey™ is a reimagined take on traditional whiskey. A line of smooth, clear, naturally flavored American whiskies made for sun worshiping, moon chasing, fun seekers, Beach Whiskey offers day-drinkable flavor profiles presented in sea glass-inspired bottles. No matter where you are, our mission is to bring the beach—”your place in the sun”—to thirsty, fun-loving whiskey drinkers everywhere. Please sip and swim responsibly!

American Harvest Organic Vodka® is proudly handcrafted in small batches from organic American wheat, certified organic ingredients and Snake River water.