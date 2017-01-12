Chicago Cubs And Jim Beam Bourbon Announce Legacy Partnership

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Two American icons are converging as Jim Beam Bourbon, the world’s No. 1 bourbon, and the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs have signed a multi-year Legacy Partnership beginning in 2017.

In the history-making pairing, the Cubs have named Chicago-based Beam Suntory, the world’s third largest premium spirits company, as the Official Spirits Partner of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field. The exclusive distilled spirits sponsorship will feature multiple brands from Beam Suntory including Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark Bourbon, EFFEN Vodka and Hornitos Premium Tequila.

As part of the partnership, Jim Beam will have long-term naming rights to the new first base club at Wrigley Field, as well as a new left field bar concept at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. The upper deck patio at Wrigley Field will feature a Jim Beam theme for two seasons leading up to the space’s transition to an upper level club. The existing Hornitos Hacienda, which was named in 2015, will remain in the left field bleachers. The deal also includes in-game signage behind home plate and on the Wrigley Field video board; fixed signage along the third base wall; presenting sponsorship of several promotional giveaways throughout the season; and other digital and hospitality activations at Wrigley Field and Sloan Park.

To reinforce this partnership with Cubs fans, Maker’s Mark has launched a Chicago Cubs-themed, limited-edition bottle offered in stores throughout the Chicagoland area; Jim Beam will release a Chicago Cubs co-branded offering by springtime. The announcement comes on the heels of Beam Suntory’s global headquarters move from Deerfield, Illinois, to downtown Chicago in the last month, and unites America’s favorite pastime with its native spirit.

“This dynamic partnership underscores our focus on the City of Chicago, our company’s new hometown, and our broader efforts to be where our consumers work and play,” said Beam Suntory CEO Matt Shattock. “After a truly historic World Series, we’re thrilled to be the Official Spirits Sponsor of the 2016 World Series Champions and can’t wait to make history with Cubs fans for years to come.”

“Our organization and fans value partners who have a strong commitment to Chicago,” said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney. “Jim Beam has made its commitment clear by calling Chicago home and making an investment in the Cubs to help ensure our long-term success. We’re thrilled to welcome Beam Suntory as a Legacy Partner and know our fans will enjoy their premium spirits at the Friendly Confines.”

Beam Suntory becomes the 11th Legacy Partner of the Chicago Cubs, joining Advocate Health Care, American Airlines, Anheuser-Busch, ATI Physical Therapy, Nuveen, Sloan Valve Company, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Toyota, Under Armour and Wintrust.

About Beam Suntory, Inc.

As the world’s third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world-renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher’s, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith Gin and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.