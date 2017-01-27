Constellation Brands Adds Chief Operating Officer Role

VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2017 — Constellation Brands, Inc. today announced that Bill Newlands has been named executive vice president, chief operating officer, a new position within the company. A 30-year industry veteran, Newlands joined Constellation in 2015 as executive vice president and chief growth officer and currently serves as president of the Wine & Spirits Division. This change enables the company to continue to build bench strength for critical leadership roles in the future.

In his new role, Newlands will oversee the Beer Division, Wine & Spirits Division and Growth organization. He will report directly to Rob Sands, president and chief executive officer. Newlands will focus on advancing strategic growth opportunities across the company to fully leverage Constellation’s position as a leading total beverage alcohol company.

“Bill simply is one of the ‘best of the best’ in the industry,” Sands said. “He is a dynamic leader with a unique capacity to translate vision into reality. He has ignited our approach to company-wide innovation and driven growth within our Wine & Spirits Division. The creation of the COO role will allow Bill to bring that talent to the entire organization and continue to fuel our momentum.”

With Newlands’ transition to chief operating officer, the company is announcing additional leadership changes.

“As an organization, we continue to evolve and change because we are relentless in driving forward and these appointments position the next generation of leadership to build on our dynamic growth,” Sands said.

Chris Stenzel has been promoted to executive vice president, president, Wine & Spirits Division. Stenzel has over 18 years of beverage alcohol experience, joining Constellation Brands in 2008. Since that time, he has held a number of senior roles including leading our Wine & Spirits finance division and most recently as senior vice president finance for the Beer Division. Stenzel is a trusted strategic counselor to leadership across the organization bringing deep commercial and operational knowledge and experience to his new role. Stenzel and Paul Hetterich, president of the Beer Division, will both report to Bill Newlands. Ben Dollard will transition to the role of senior vice president, chief marketing officer and International for the Wine & Spirits Division and report to Chris Stenzel. Dollard came to the company in 2001 and most recently served as chief growth officer and previously led the Canadian wine business.

Jared Fix will assume the role of senior vice president, chief growth officer with responsibility for driving the company’s growth strategy across both the Beer and Wine & Spirits Divisions. He will report to Bill Newlands. Fix joined Constellation in 2015 as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Wine & Spirits Division. All executive appointments are effective January 30, 2017.

