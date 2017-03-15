Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. Launches “Blue Sky Mining”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (March 14, 2017) – – – Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. is launching limited release artisanal 7-year-old pure Muscat Brandy – Blue Sky Mining. Matured for 30 months in a single Kentucky hogshead barrel, the non-chill filtered spirit is unadulterated by any post distillation infusion of boisé (oak flavor or infusion) or caramel color for a natural color and natural flavor.

Approximately 600 bottles (375mL each) will be produced and sold at the distillery and by request in a selection of superlative bars and liquor stores across the USA. The original fine art is painted by local Louisville artist AngryBlue.

“We are privileged to live in America,” said founder Joe Heron. “Blue Sky Mining is meant to reflect and celebrate what really makes America great – the imagination, the invention, that unique ability to dream big and then to actually mine that big blue sky of ideas and make beautiful things happen.”

“Wow, wow, wow – we couldn’t have dreamed this one up,” said head distiller Brandon O’Daniel. “It’s just spectacular, heavenly, easily some of the best liquid to come out of our basement cellar. Muscat de Alexandrie aromatics have always been spectacular, and this is illustrating that beautifully. The larger volume, 80-gallon hogshead, with used Bourbon staves and new American oak heads is a fantastic medium for brandy maturation – incredible polish that lets the fruit shine brightly, whilst still letting the oak impart its typical warmth and layered honey. I wish I could keep this one all to myself!”

Copper & Kings 3 Blue Sky Mining Pure Muscat Brandy (100 proof/50% ABV)

$40 per 375mL bottle

Appearance: Dark fall honey.

Aroma: Luscious tropical notes – melon, hibiscus. Quite bright with hints of roses.

Taste: Nice Muscat fresh grape juice, with a touch of ripe, bruised peach. Lightly spicy and lively.

Finish: Gorgeous creamy mouthfeel, silky with a lingering faint sweetness.

Blue Sky Mining will be launched March 24 with an event that matches the imagination and creativity of the liquid at Copper & Kings’ Butchertown distillery. Patrons will enjoy unique aerial arts performed by Louisville’s own aerialists, Suspend, who will also be serving elevated cocktails. The event also includes live music from Exacta Cube and bottle signings by local label artist AngryBlue. The $10 entry fee includes a Blue Sky Mining taste. The distillery will also open for after dark tours and food will be served along with a cash bar.

Copper & Kings also produces the following portfolio of fine distilled spirits:

Copper & Kings American Craft Distilled Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings Butchertown Brandy (124 proof/45% ABV) – $60/750 mL

Copper & Kings Floodwall Apple Brandy (100 proof/50% ABV) – $45/750 mL



Copper & Kings Un-Aged Apple Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $30/750mL

Copper & Kings Immature Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $30/750 mL

Copper & Kings Absinthe Blanche (130 proof/65% ABV) – $55/750 mL

Copper & Kings is available in 28 markets including: Arkansas, California, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C.

About Copper & Kings American Brandy Co.:

Copper & Kings uses small batch copper pot-distillation to forge untraditional, non-derivative, pure pot-distilled American apple and grape brandies and absinthe that are non-chill filtered with no added sugar, colors, flavors or synthetic chemicals. The state-of-the-art distillery exclusively focuses on the distillation of brandy. Copper & Kings, located at 1121 E. Washington St. in Butchertown, is owned by beverage entrepreneurs Joe and Lesley Heron. Products are currently available in 28 markets across America. For more information, visit copperandkings.com or follow @CopperAndKings on Facebook and Twitter.