Davos Brands Appoints Joen Choe as Vice President of Marketing

NEW YORK, NY (February 28, 2017) – Davos Brands, an importer and marketer of craft spirits and premium Japanese sake, announces the addition of Joen Choe as its new Vice President of Marketing. Choe will lead strategic marketing and branding initiatives across Davos’ portfolio, which includes TYKU Sake, Aviation American Gin, Sombra Mezcal and Astral Tequila.

“We are thrilled to invite an accomplished brand builder of Joen’s stature to our team,” said Davos Brand’s Vice Chairman Guillaume Cuvelier. “His thorough understanding of the beverage industry and extensive background in brand management will be an asset to Davos as we continue to expand our portfolio.”

Choe comes to Davos Brands after serving two years as President of fitness tech start up Tangram Factory. Prior to that, Choe acted as Vice President of Marketing & Operations at Cooper Spirits, where he grew St. Germain before its acquisition by Bacardi. Choe previously served as Senior Brand Manager for Absolut Vodka at Pernod Ricard and as an Associate Brand Manager for Vitaminwater.

“I’m excited to work with an amazing portfolio of craft spirits and the #1 premium sake brand in the country,” Choe said. “I’ve spent my career building brands consumers love, in diverse categories and markets, and I’m looking forward to working alongside some of the best operators in the industry.”

About Davos Brands

Davos Brands’ mission is to build and develop the highest quality, best in class craft spirit brands that create a meaningful and valuable connection with consumers. This is done through teamwork, passion, innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and relentless perseverance. The Davos Brands team members are recognized to be amongst the best performers in the industry; the team operates in a collegiate, open-structure, and dynamic mode. The team thinks out of the box and finds ways to obtain outstanding results through an entrepreneurial focus. Based in New York, the Davos Brands luxury portfolio is currently composed of TYKU Sake, Aviation American Gin, Sombra Mezcal, and AstralTequila.