Deep Eddy Vodka Introduces New Deep Eddy Orange

Fastest-growing spirits brand launches new classic flavor, expands portfolio of products made with real, premium ingredients

AUSTIN, Texas – From the fastest-growing, American-made spirits brand in the U.S. comes Deep Eddy Orange – a fresh twist on a classic juice flavor. Handcrafted in small batches at the Austin-based Distillery, this straight from the grove flavor is produced with real fruit juice for a smooth, refreshing taste.

The sweet, natural citrus flavor blended with Texas aquifer water captures the true essence of fresh oranges, creating a base spirit ripe for the perfect cocktail. Poured straight in the glass or paired with simple mixers, Deep Eddy Orange is an instant classic whichever way it’s sliced. Not only gluten free, but also pulp free, orange is a natural fit for Deep Eddy Vodka’s rapidly expanding authentic flavor portfolio.

“Deep Eddy Orange is an innovative approach to a very traditional flavor. True to our roots, we took great care to craft a flavor that is consistent with the brand’s personality and mixability,” said John Scarborough, President of Deep Eddy Vodka. “Our approach, as ever, uses real orange juice for a bright and fresh Vodka that is delicious and easy to use.”

Since the brand’s launch, Deep Eddy Vodka has grown to over 1 million cases in 2016 and continues to invigorate the vodka category with its innovative approach to making classic flavors with real ingredients. In addition to Orange, Deep Eddy Vodka’s portfolio is complete with five flavors including Straight Vodka, Peach, Lemon, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Cranberry and Sweet Tea.

Deep Eddy Orange will be available nationwide beginning March 2017. Its suggested retail price is $19.99/750ml bottle.

Dive in and appreciate the authentic flavor of Deep Eddy Orange with these recommended recipes:

Skinny Screwdriver

2 oz. Deep Eddy Orange Vodka

3 oz. sparkling water

In a rocks glass filled with ice pour Deep Eddy Orange and top with Sparkling Water

Spiked Mimosa

1 oz. Deep Eddy Orange Vodka

3 oz. sparkling wine

In a champagne flute pour Deep Eddy Orange and top with Sparkling Wine

Fuzzy Navel

1 oz. Deep Eddy Orange Vodka

1 oz. Deep Eddy Peach Vodka

½ oz. orange juice

2 oz. sparkling water

Pour all ingredients in a highball glass filled with Ice and gently stir

More information can on the company can be found at www.deepeddyvodka.com or www.facebook.com/deepeddyvodka.

ABOUT DEEP EDDY VODKA

Deep Eddy Vodka (70-80 proof), a premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, is the #1 fastest-growing spirits brand in the US, according to IRI. As a recipient of the Impact Hot Brand Award for two straight years and Beverage Information Group Growth Brand Award each of the past three years, Deep Eddy Vodka is recognized for its unique production process and incorporation of real, natural ingredients in its flavors. All Deep Eddy Vodka products are distilled in small batches at its state-of-the-art Texas distillery. The company’s line of products include: Deep Eddy Straight Vodka, Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Deep Eddy Ruby Red, Deep Eddy Cranberry, Deep Eddy Lemon, Deep Eddy Peach and Deep Eddy Orange. Deep Eddy Vodka is available in stores in all 50 states. More information on the company can be found at www.deepeddyvodka.com or www.facebook.com/deepeddyvodka.