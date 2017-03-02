The Dubliner Irish Whiskey Celebrates U.S. launch of Limited Edition 10-Year-Old Single Malt

Washington, D.C. (March 2, 2017) — Wednesday evening, The Dubliner Irish Whiskey, an award-winning Irish Whiskey brand, based in Dublin, Ireland, celebrated the arrival of their limited edition 10-Year-Old Single Malt to the United States market by hosting an intimate gathering at The Dubliner Washington D.C.

Anne Anderson, Ireland’s Ambassador to the United States, joined Darryl McNally, Master Distiller, Dubliner Irish Whiskey, Greg Ilewski, Vice President, Sales, Quintessential Brands Group and Andrew Stewart, Vice President Marketing, Quintessential Brands Group, at the event, where guests enjoyed tastings of the entire Dubliner Irish Whiskey range, which includes Dubliner Irish Whiskey, Dubliner Honeycomb Liqueur and the newly released Dubliner 10-Year-Old Single Malt.

Executives from Prestige Beverage Group, the United States Importer of The Dubliner Irish Whiskey, and Gavin Coleman, owner of The Dubliner Washington D.C., which is celebrating its 42nd year in business, an iconic traditional pub located in Capitol Hill, were also on hand to toast the debut of the Dubliner 10 Year.

The Dubliner 10-Year-Old captures the essence of Dublin and pays homage to the history of distilling in Dublin, which dates back over 500 years. The Dubliner 10-Year-Old is made from 100% malted barley and matured in 100% Kentucky Bourbon Oak Casks.

Imported from the “Home of Good Cheer,” The Dubliner Irish Whiskey range is owned by The Dublin Liberties Distillery, part of the Quintessential Brands Group. To start, in the United States, The Dubliner 10-Year-Old Single Malt will be available in more than 20 US markets including; New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington DC, Colorado and Texas. The Dubliner Irish Whiskey 10-Year-Old Single Malt, 42% alc/vol, is currently available in 750ml bottles with a suggested retail price of $49.99 per 750ml.