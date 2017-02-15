The Dubliner Irish Whiskey Launches Limited Edition 10-Year-Old Single Malt

NEW YORK, NY (February 15, 2017) — The Dubliner Irish Whiskey, first unveiled in Dublin, Ireland, in 2015, and now available in over 25 markets in the United States, is pleased to announce the arrival of their Limited Edition 10-Year-Old Single Malt to the United States.

The Dubliner Irish Whiskey Limited Edition 10-Year-Old Single Malt is the newest addition to the Dubliner range. The new Irish whiskey is distilled in copper pot stills and 100% matured in oak casks that previously held Kentucky Bourbon. The Dubliner draws its inspiration from the city and the people of Dublin, known as “Dubliners.”

“We are delighted to launch a limited release single malt, which has been distilled in the great tradition of Dublin whiskey making, to the United States. We lay the whiskey to rest for 10 years in casks that previously held Kentucky Bourbons and carefully hand select each cask, to give a smooth, rounded finish that lingers long on the palate and in the heart. There’s no city like Dublin, no whiskey like The Dubliner,” says Master Distiller, Darryl McNally.

The Dubliner 10-Year-Old captures the essence of Dublin and pays homage to the history of distilling in Dublin, which dates back over 500 years. The Dubliner 10-Year-Old is made from 100% malted barley and matured in 100% Kentucky Bourbon Oak Casks. Dublin is a city steeped in over 1,000 years of history, renowned for its rich culture, distinctive character, and vibrant personality. Imported from the “Home of Good Cheer,” The Dubliner Irish Whiskey range, which also includes Dubliner Honeycomb Liqueur, is owned by The Dublin Liberties Distillery, part of the Quintessential Brands Group.

“The Dubliner Irish Whiskey had an incredible start launching at Dublin Airport last year and sales to date have been really encouraging. We are thrilled to be introducing this limited-edition expression to The Dubliner range. The growth of Irish whiskies is at an exciting stage and we have high hopes for our approachable and smooth 10-Year-Old Single Malt in selected domestic markets and travel retail locations internationally. It’s a beautiful whiskey,” says Sinead O’Frighil, Marketing Director of The Dublin Liberties Distillery owned by Quintessential Brands.

To start, in the United States, The Dubliner 10-Year-Old Single Malt will be available in more than 20 US markets including; New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington DC, Colorado and Texas. The Dubliner Irish Whiskey 10-Year-Old Single Malt, 42% alc/vol, is currently available in 750ml bottles with a suggested retail price of $49.99 per 750ml.

In the US, Quintessential Brands North America and Dubliner Irish Whiskey works in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group as their importer. For additional information please visit DublinerWhiskey.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @DublinerWhiskey.