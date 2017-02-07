Eastside Distilling Doubles Number of Tasting Rooms

PORTLAND – February 07, 2017 – Eastside Distilling, Inc., a producer of award-winning master-crafted spirits, today announced the expansion of the Company’s Oregon tasting room outreach with the addition of a kiosk at Washington Square Mall and a “pop up” tasting room at Woodburn Premium Outlets, located in Portland and Woodburn, respectively.

Eastside now operates four tasting room locations where consumers can taste the entire Eastside line of 14 spirits and even directly purchase. The Company’s lineup of craft spirits includes Barrel Hitch American Whiskies, Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rums (Coffee, Ginger, Silver), Portland Potato Vodka, and a distinctive line of whiskeys infused with Oregon cherries or marionberries.

Eastside Distilling New Tasting Room Locations:

Washington Square Mall

9585 SW Washington Square Road

Portland, OR 97223

Woodburn Premium Outlets

1001 N. Arney Road

Woodburn, OR 97071

Eastside Distilling Existing Tasting Room Locations:

Clackamas Town Center

12000 SE 82nd Ave

Happy Valley, OR 97086

Eastside Distilling Tasting Room

Portland’s Distillery Row

1512 SE 7th Ave.Portland, OR 97214

Eastside is also increasing its consumer outreach by increasing the number of local events, having recently participated in First Taste Oregon, The Portland International Auto Show, and ChocolateFest. Eastside is also scheduled to provide tastings and sell product at the upcoming Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show, Portland Night Market, and Wizard World Comic Con Portland.

“We think the key to building our brands is to get glasses of our spirits into the hands of consumers so that they can actually taste the quality for themselves,” said Pat Roth, Oregon Sales Manager for Eastside Distilling. “During 2017, we want to put the maximum number of tastings cups humanly possible into the hands of our fellow Oregonians and their visiting friends. When people taste our hand-crafted spirits, they seek them out at their local liquor stores and restaurants. ”

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (OTCQB: ESDI) is located in Southeast Portland’s Distillery Row, and has been producing high-quality, master crafted spirits since 2008. Makers of award winning spirits, the company is unique in the marketplace and distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Barrel Hitch American Whiskies, Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys. All Eastside spirits are master crafted from natural ingredients for unparalleled quality and taste. The company is publicly traded under the symbol OTCQB: ESDI. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.