Ezra Brooks Launches New Straight Rye

St. Louis, MO (January 12, 2017) – The iconic brand Ezra Brooks Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has a new addition to its product lineup: Ezra Brooks Straight Rye. The brand, which dates back to 1957 and has been a part of Luxco’s portfolio of whiskeys since 1993, will continue to provide variants for consumers that celebrate the modern gentleman in all of us.

Ezra Brooks Straight Rye, a genuine straight rye whiskey, is made from the finest ingredients available and bottled at an honest 90 proof. This rye whiskey offers slightly sweet and oaky tones with a warm, spicy finish – making it perfect for crafting classic cocktails or enjoying on the rocks. It is available nationally starting this month in 750ml and 50ml bottles.

“In the past 12 months, we have seen rapid growth in the rye category, up 27 percent*, which indicates consumers are interested in more rye whiskey products,” says Fletcher Buchman, brand manager at Luxco. “Ezra Brooks’ recent packaging refresh has elevated the brand to the same high-quality of the bourbon found inside the bottle.”

Ezra Brooks’ updated look includes a new corked bottle with a premium matte-finish closure capsule. In addition, a higher end label offers the bottle a craftier look and feel. The brand has recently earned top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, taking Gold for Old Ezra Seven Year and Silver for both Ezra Brooks Black Label and Ezra B 12 Year Single Barrel in 2015.

The brand family – all offered in 750ml bottles and ranging in suggested retail prices of $11.99 to $26.99 – includes:

Ezra Brooks Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, bottled at 90 proof and offering a mellow flavor with hints of spice and chocolate and a smooth finish.

Old Ezra Seven Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, bottled at 101 proof and aged a full seven years for a buttery long finish and deep, rich taste.

Ezra Brooks Bourbon Cream, bottled at 25 proof and offering a rich caramel and toffee flavor with a smooth, creamy finish.

Ezra Brooks Blended Whiskey, bottled at 80 proof and offering a genuine Kentucky sour mash recipe with a light, warm finish.

Lux Row Distillers – a new distillery experience currently being built in Bardstown, Kentucky – will be the future home of Ezra Brooks, along with other Luxco bourbon brands. To follow the progress of the construction and for more information, please visit www.luxrowdistillers.com, as well as Facebook and Instagram pages.

For more information about Ezra Brooks, please visit www.ezrabrooks.com

*Source: NABCA 9L R12 through September 2016.

About Luxco

Luxco, Inc. is a leading producer, importer and marketer of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of our consumers, associates and business partners. Founded in St. Louis in 1958, where it is headquartered, it is owned and operated by the Lux family. Its portfolio of brands include: Juarez Tequila & Triple Sec, Pearl Vodka, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Arrow Cordials, El Mayor Tequila, Ezra Brooks & Rebel Yell Bourbons, Lord Calvert Canadian Whisky, St. Brendan’s Irish Cream, Salvador’s Cocktails, Yago Sant’ gria and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company, visit www.luxco.com.