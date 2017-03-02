Flaming Leprechaun Announces Rhode Island Expansion With Rhode Island Distributing

BOSTON, MA (March 1, 2017) — 3 Hearts of Ireland (Boston, MA) and Malcolm Brown Ltd. (Dundalk, Ireland), the brand owners of Flaming Leprechaun Spirits, one of North America’s fastest growing line of imported spirits, announced today their expansion into the state of Rhode Island. The partnership is with Rhode Island Distributing, the Ocean State’s number one spirits, wine and beer distributor, and partner company of United Liquors, a division of Martignetti Companies, the leading wholesaler of wine and spirits in New England.

Flaming Leprechaun is an exciting new line of premium distilled spirits imported directly from Ireland. Launched in Massachusetts in October of 2016, the brand is planning continued expansion throughout the United States over the next two years. Flaming Leprechaun is deeply rooted in traditional Irish heritage and culture, offers US consumers top quality spirits with award-winning taste that captures all the fun of St. Patrick’s Day in every bottle. Their premium products include a Special Reserve Blended Irish Whiskey (92 proof), Limestone Filtered Celtic Gin (88 proof), Limestone Filtered Vodka (80 proof), a Triple Distilled Rum (80 proof), and of course their extremely popular Fiery Irish Cinnamon Spirit (70 proof).

Flaming Leprechaun is already a huge hit in Massachusetts after receiving very impressive advance reviews in many of the major spirits publications. The brand had a phenomenal showing at the 2016 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, where Flaming Leprechaun earned a grand total of five medals (one for each of their products) including a pair of “Double Gold” medals won in the Vodka and Gin Categories. Most recently Flaming Leprechaun Special Reserve Irish Whiskey was recognized with a ranking of 93, by a Tasting Panel Magazine review which appears in the 2016 September issue.

“After an extremely successful launch in Massachusetts, it’s a natural choice that Rhode Island becomes the next New England state that we’ll expand to,” said Jack Walsh, the Managing General Partner of 3 Hearts of Ireland. “We can’t think of a better partner in the Ocean State than Rhode Island Distributing. Their knowledge and experience in the state is second to none, and we’re excited to be partnering with them as they’ll help us grow the Flaming Leprechaun Brand Name throughout Rhode Island and across New England.”

Flaming Leprechaun is NEW and UNIQUE – a distinctively Irish brand that offers a top quality alternative for the millennial palate at a highly-competitive price. The best ingredients, Irish Spring Water and a special limestone filtration process all combine to create something truly special. Every bottle is produced and packaged to the highest standards before being imported directly from Ireland. No propylene glycol whatsoever is used in any Flaming Leprechaun products.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be the exclusive Flaming Leprechaun distributor in Rhode Island,” said Joe Morenzi, General Manager, Rhode Island Distributing. “Their award-winning line of spirits ranging from their Fiery Cinnamon Whiskey, Irish Whiskey, Vodka, Celtic Gin, and Triple Distilled Rum will be outstanding products that we can now offer to all of our customers starting in March.”

Each product is symbolized by the Emerald Isle’s most endearing mystical creature; the Leprechaun. King Ultan (Irish Whiskey), Fintan (Fiery Cinnamon), Lorcan (Vodka), Ronan (Gin) and Brendan (Rum) are the “Leprechauns behind the spirits.” The story and distinct personality of each Leprechaun is told through a series of original poems on the back label of every bottle.

In addition to spending many years refining production methods and quality, Flaming Leprechaun has a daily presence on all of the major social media platforms, and are rapidly building a growing and loyal following both on-line and in person. Flaming Leprechaun is also growing its marketing footprint as well as the brand is the presenting sponsor of New England’s preeminent Irish pub crawl, The Irish Pub Challenge http://www.irishpubchallenge.com in Boston, MA on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

For more information, please visit their website at http://flamingleprechaun.com, or contact Bill Ebben at bill@ebbengroup.com or 781-449-3244.