Global Spirits Signs with Heritage Wine Cellars Ltd. to Distribute Khortytsa & LEAF Vodkas in Illinois

New York, NY & Chicago, IL (February 22, 2017) – Global Spirits USA, a privately held, international manufacturer and marketer of wines and spirits, has signed Legacy Spirits Team, a division of Heritage Wine Cellars, Ltd. as its distributor of record to distribute LEAF Organic Vodka, Khortytsa Vodka and Odessa V.S.O.P. Brandy in the State of Illinois.

Legacy Spirits Team with Heritage Wine Cellars is one of the leading independently owned wine distribution and import companies in the country. They have been family owned and operated since 1981.

The company’s distribution operation covers the entire state of Illinois with two temperature-controlled locations and fleets. The main offices and warehouse are located just outside the city of Chicago in the northern suburbs. The downstate markets are covered out of a facility in Bloomington, Illinois.

“Legacy Spirits Team is a strong distribution partner for us,” notes Daniel Freier, national sales director north, Global Spirits USA, LLC. “They have an outstanding sales team and are known for their ability to build brands.”

Both LEAF Organic Vodka and Khortytsa have made significant headway in the state. “LEAF’s packaging, price point and organic origins clearly resonate with today’s consumer lifestyles, while Khortytsa is a quality vodka at a terrific price point that is growing rapidly. Odessa Brandy offers a quality V.S.O.P. designation at an unusually accessible price point,” notes Freier.

Ukraine’s famed Khortytsa (Hor-Ti-Tsa) Distillery is among the world’s best distilleries and located in Zaporozhe near Khortytsa Island. This ancient island’s history dates back thousands of years and reaches the roots of civilization. It is considered a sacred place in Ukraine and is one of the country’s seven wonders.

Built in 2003, the Khortytsa Distillery is among the world’s finest distilleries. It uses a local organic filter containing schungite (a unique natural mineral) which allows it to get as close as possible to the structure of natural water. The filtration process is further enhanced with special birch and alder-tree charcoal and quartz sand.

Currently, there are four items within the Khortytsa line imported to the United States: Khortytsa Platinum, which is the most popular item in the line, retailing for $10.99 per 750-mL; Khortytsa Ice, with a bottle color that changes when chilled, retails for $10.99 per 750-mL; Khortytsa Honey Pepper, which offers a spicy zing to a variety of cocktails, retails for $10.99 per 750-mL, and Khortytsa De Luxe for vodka connoisseurs, is a “super premium” vodka with a suggested retail of $25.99 for a 750-mL bottle.

LEAF believes vodka’s main ingredient, water, is what truly defines the spirit. LEAF Vodka is sourced from unique waters around the country. One variety is made from Alaskan Glacial water, which lends a pure, smooth taste with a hint of sweetness. The other, made from Rocky Mountain mineral water, provides richness and complexity, offering a warm and savory impression. The water sources give LEAF Vodkas their signature tastes.

The packaging for LEAF Vodka is designed with the intention to have the contour of a leaf, accentuating the brand and giving it a premium look. With a recommended shelf price of $18.99 for 750-mL—and Certified USDA Organic — LEAF Vodka is well positioned within the dynamic and growing vodka category.

Odessa is produced at the Shustov Distillery from spirits distilled from white grape varietals including Rkatsiteli, Aligoté and Pinot varieties. The Rkatsiteli is an ancient pale-skinned grape variety from the Republic of Georgia – one of the oldest (if not the oldest) wine-producing regions on earth. Aligoté is a white grape used to make dry white wines in the Burgundy region of France, but it is also cultivated in many Eastern Europe countries.

Odessa is distilled using the traditional French “Charentais” – or double fractional distillation – in copper pot stills. The heart of the distillate is then carefully selected to be bottled and aged, enhancing the delicate and refined aroma that is the signature of its white grape varietals. The spirit then ages in oak barrels for at least five years.

The resulting brandy is world class. Notes of oriental spices and citrus fruit dominate the first nose, while the second follows with hints of raisins and tones of maturity. The taste carries honey and nutty overtones, while the creamy caramel finish is long and smooth. It’s a brandy to be savored.

Odessa V.S.O.P. Brandy available in 750-mL and 100-mL sizes, the product carries a suggested retail price of $10.99 or $1.99 respectively.

About Global Spirits USA

A Fortune 500 Company in Europe, Global Spirits was established in 2008 and has offices in New York, Moscow and Kiev, employing over 5,000 people. The company’s annual volume exceeds 10 million cases, with distribution in over 80 countries. Global Spirits USA markets and distributes strategic brands including: Khortytsa Vodka (3rd largest selling international vodka brand*), LEAF Organic Vodka, and Odessa V.S.O.P. Brandy.