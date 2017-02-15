Global Spirits USA Launches New Website

NEW YORK, NY (February 15, 2017) – As a result of it’s exponential growth over the past year, Global Spirits USA has launched it’s own web domain, www.globalspiritsus.com.

When the company first started in 2013, it relied upon its Ukrainian parent company’s website. However, as the company has grown and differentiated its product line for the US market, it became apparent that a dedicated website was needed.

“With a product line that includes Khortytsa Vodka, LEAF Organic Vodka and OdessaBrandy, we felt the need to create an online portal that would provide information about our expanding US operations, company news and product information,” said CEO Max Dubossarsky.

About Global Spirits USA

A Fortune 500 Company in Europe, Global Spirits was established in 2008and has offices in New York, Moscow and Kiev, employing over 5,000 people. The company’s annual volume exceeds 10 million cases, with distribution in over 80 countries. Global Spirits USA markets and distributes strategic brands including: Khortytsa Vodka (3rd largest selling international vodka brand), LEAFOrganic Vodka, and Odessa V.S.O.P. Brandy.