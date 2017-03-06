Grand Mayan Tequila Names M.S. Walker United States Importer

BOSTON, MA – M.S. Walker has today announced its appointment as the U.S. importer for Grand Mayan Tequila. Based in Guadalajara, Mexico, Grand Mayan’s portfolio of very special, premium, 100% Blue Agave tequilas are meant to be enjoyed on any occasion that calls for a smooth crafted spirit or a refreshing cocktail.

Grand Mayan’s portfolio currently offers three premium tequilas – Grand Mayan Silver, Grand Mayan Ultra Aged, and Grand Mayan Single Barrel. Grand Mayan Silver (80°; SRP: $69.99 for 750mL) is slowly distilled three times, resulting in a light, crystal clear tequila with fresh agave aromas and hints of citrus, mixing flawlessly into almost any cocktail. Grand Mayan Ultra Aged (80°; SRP: $89.99 for 750mL) is a blend of tequilas aged three, four and five years in American and French oak casks to produce a tequila that is dark in color with the sweet aroma of nuts, blue agave and chocolate, finishing with a smooth taste that is pleasurable on the palate. For the true connoisseur, Grand Mayan Single Barrel (80°; SRP: $149.99 for 750mL) is a limited release Ultra Aged tequila sourced from single barrels aged between five and six years.

Grand Mayan is presented in beautiful, artisanal hand-made talavera bottles crafted by Mexican artists, packaged with the same care as the high-quality spirit contained inside. A painstaking process, each bottle is crafted from scratch out of clay, baked for more than eight hours, individually numbered and painted by hand.

“We are excited to partner with Grand Mayan and help introduce these very special tequilas to a wider range of consumers as their National Importer,” said Gary Shaw, Executive VP of National Sales at M.S. Walker. “We have great respect for the work founder Carlos Monsalve has done to craft these outstanding tequilas.”

For more information on Grand Mayan Tequila, please visit http://www.gmtequila.com. For customer inquiries, please contact Brett Allen at ballen@mswalker.com.

About M.S. Walker

Founded in 1931, M.S. Walker, Inc. is a New England-based importer & distributor of fine wines and spirits, serving both national and international brands. Based in Massachusetts, the company acts as an Agency Importer of select national spirit brands and several wine brands from around the world, in addition to manufacturing its own brands in Boston, MA.