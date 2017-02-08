A. Hardy Releases New ‘Elegant’ Packaging for Noces D’Or Sublime Cognac

DES PLAINES, IL — A. Hardy USA, Ltd. announced it has introduced new packaging for its Noces D’Or Sublime cognac. The new package closely resembles a wood picture frame that emphasizes the bottle’s beauty and is perfectly appropriate for a fine cognac of this high caliber.

The thin glass plaque on the front of this decanter showcases the A. Hardy family’s coat of arms, a heroic conqueror rooster. For the plaque, A. Hardy owners chose the French Art Nouveau style, retained a noted sculptor to create the design, and directed glass masters to produce the plaques. Each plaque has been cut, etched and polished by hand to ensure its individuality for this limited edition of Noces d’Or Sublime cognac.

Coincidentally, the country of China is currently celebrating its Year of The Rooster. Noces D’Or Sublime is an award-winning eaux-de- vie created from forty different 100% Grande Champagne Cognacs that are aged a minimum of 50 years. The cognac is floral with notes of budding lilac, well balanced and exceptionally pure. A lively alcohol onset gives freshness to its subtle taste of candied cherries with slightly woody notes.

According to A. Hardy USA president Mark Levinson, “Noces D’Or Sublime cognac’s bold packaging and exceptional flavor distinguishes it from other cognacs in this category. Though quantities are very limited, we are adding it to our distribution network throughout the U.S.”

For more information, contact A. Hardy USA, 1400 Touhy Avenue, Suite 120, Des Plaines, IL 60018. Call (847) 298-2358 or view the company’s web site at: www.ahardyusa.com