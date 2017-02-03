Hiro Sake Partners with New Distributor in California

Miami, FL (February 3, 2017) – Hiro Sake, the award-winning, handcrafted, premium sake from Japan, announces a new distribution partner in California. Effective February 1, 2017 Hiro Sake will be distributed by the Henry Wine Group, a division of Winebow. Hiro was previously distributed by Western Beverages and Jalisco Trading in California before moving to Henry Wine Group.

“We are very excited to be working with The Henry Wine Group, an excellent partner for Hiro Sake, in California,” said Carlos Arana, co-founder and CEO of Hiro Sake LLC. “We are looking forward to increased awareness and placements for Hiro Sake, in both on- and off-premise accounts throughout the great state of California.”

Hiro Sake, which has grown in sales and distribution year over year, recently celebrated its fifth anniversary with a series of exciting new developments. In October 2016, the company introduced its most luxurious sake, Hiro Gold, an ultra-premium known as Junmai Daiginjo (SRP $100.00/720ml) and expanded distribution into Vancouver, British Columbia and in South Carolina. Hiro is hand crafted Japanese sake at the Brewery Taiyo Shuzo, established in 1635 in the Niigata Prefecture.

Hiro Red and Hiro Blue has only half the alcohol of traditional spirits. Hiro is only 39 calories/ounce, additive- and preservative-free, gluten-free (made with rice), histamine- and allergen-free and has 1/3 the acidity of wine (making it easier on the stomach). In addition to the new Hiro Gold Junmai Daiginjo, Hiro offers Hiro Blue Junmai Ginjo (15% ABV, $39.99/720ml; $19.99/300ml) and Hiro Red Ginjo (15% ABV; $29.99/720ml; $15.99/300ml).

About Hiro Sake

Hiro Sake is premium Japanese sake brewed in the Niigata Prefecture, the premiere sake-producing region of Japan. Hiro offers Hiro Red (Junmai), Hiro Blue (Junmai Ginjo) and the ultra premium Hiro Gold (Junmai Daiginjo). In 2011 Hiro’s Toji (Sake Master) was awarded first prize in a Japanese national sake competition, regarded as one of the most important sake competitions in the world. Hiro is imported by Hiro Sake USA in Manhasset, NY. It is available in 21 states as well as in Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada (U.S. states: AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, MD, MA, NC, NJ, NY, NV, OH, RI, SC, UT, VA, VT and TX). More information about the company can be found at www.hirosake.com, on Facebook, on Twitter @hiro_sake and on Instagram @Tryhirosake.