House Spirits Adds to Its National Team with New Hires

Portland, OR (March 3, 2017) – House Spirits Distillery, now celebrating more than a decade as a leader of America’s craft distilling community, welcomes two industry-leading talents to its roster of dedicated brand educators: Erin Hayes, rum aficionado and former Bar Manager of the award-winning tropical bar Lost Lake in Chicago, IL, and Jordan Felix, whiskey expert and former Beverage Director at Multnomah Whiskey Library in Portland, Ore. Erin, who recently relocated from Chicago to Los Angeles, joins House Spirits Distillery as National Director of Education and Advocacy. Jordan, who will remain in Portland, the home of House Spirits Distillery, will serve as Portfolio Educator and Westward Whiskey Advocate. Both have joined the craft distillery’s team full time and will educate the beverage trade on House Spirits Distillery’s diverse portfolio of award-winning brands that include Westward American single malt whiskey, Krogstad aquavit, Volstead vodka, and the company’s forthcoming rum release, Casa Magdalena.

Since 2015, Erin has served as a critical member of the House Spirits Distillery Brand Supporter team in a part-time capacity, where she worked hand-in-hand with bartenders and beverage program leaders from across the country to raise awareness and build affinity for the company’s portfolio. Together, and under the tutelage of Brooke Arthur, Vice President, Global Education and Advocacy for House Spirits Distillery, Erin and Jordan will manage House Spirits’ growing roster of Brand Supporters.

These strategic hires come at an ideal time for House Spirits Distillery, as the company has just closed out a landmark year in 2016. In the first full year in its new distillery location – which increased production capacity sixfold and made House Spirits Distillery the largest distilling operation in the Pacific Northwest and the largest craft distillery on the West Coast by both capacity and volume – House Spirits’ dedicated team of six distillers produced more than 1,000 barrels of its Westward American Single Malt Whiskey, more than any other independent Single Malt distillery in the U.S. Additionally, last November, House Spirits Distillery opened the world’s first-ever airport distillery tasting room at Portland International Airport. There is more in store for 2017 as House Spirits grows its brand supporter team, launches Westward American Single Malt Whiskey nationally, and introduces the newest addition to the portfolio, Casa Magdalena Rum, a cane-to-glass rum distilled in Guatemala then aged and blended at the company’s distillery in Portland.

“Brooke Arthur and I are thrilled to have Erin and Jordan as full-time members of our House Spirits Distillery team, and know that the talent and passion each of these supporters will apply to our spirits will serve as a major asset to our portfolio of brands,” said Thomas Mooney, CEO, House Spirits Distillery. “2016 was a major turning point for our company, due in large part to our talented family of Brand Supporters and our dedicated and gifted team of distillers. With these two talented ambassadors onboard, we are looking forward to another record year in 2017.”

ERIN HAYES

As National Director of Education and Advocacy, Erin will focus on brand education and building trade affinity for House Spirits’ portfolio, while developing and sharing a deep expertise on each of the company’s brands and their individual production processes. Erin will also spearhead the trade education and introduction of Casa Magdalena, House Spirits Distillery’s rum collaboration with the Leal family in Guatemala. In Los Angeles, she will further develop House Spirits’ deep relationships with supportive accounts, and nationally, she will mentor and strengthen the House Spirits Distillery Brand Supporter team while fostering closer relationships with distributors across the country.

A native Chicagoan, Erin has worked in the hospitality industry since her very first job making milkshakes and lattes at Grumpy’s Cafe. As soon as she turned 21, she graduated to bartending, though it wasn’t until Erin began work for the Boka Group at Lincoln Park restaurant Perennial that she discovered a passion for spirits and cocktails. Erin went on to run two unique cocktail programs with the Boka Group at The Hotel Lincoln before pursuing her love of all things rum and tiki under the tutelage of her mentor, Paul McGee. Erin is a three-time Speed Rack competitor and was voted to the Chicago wildcard position at the National Speed Rack Finals in 2015. Most recently, Erin served as the Bar Manager at Lost Lake in Chicago. Prior to joining House Spirits Distillery full-time, she also served as the company’s Midwest Regional Brand Supporter.

JORDAN FELIX

As Portfolio Educator and Westward Whiskey Advocate, Jordan will focus on continuing to build excitement and affinity for House Spirits Distillery’s Westward American Single Malt Whiskey, a major focus for the company since the opening of its new distillery last year. The much-expanded distillery was created to allow House Spirits to focus on and grow its whiskey program, and Jordan and the talented distilling team in Portland will help the company do just that. As part of his role, Jordan will travel nationally to build trade affinity and educate on all of House Spirits’ brands.

Before moving to Portland six years ago, Jordan managed bars & restaurants in New York and Melbourne, Australia. Bartending under Jeffrey Morgenthaler, Jordan was a part of the James Beard-nominated bar program at Clyde Common for two and a half years. In October 2013, he helped launch the Multnomah Whisk(e)y Library, one of the country’s leading whiskey bars, as Lead Bartender, and later Bar Manager & Curator. There, he led the Library’s education program, curated their 1600+ bottle collection, and served as the face of the establishment at on- and off-site events. In addition to earning the distinction as Food & Wine’s Best New Mixologists in 2015, Jordan has served as a judge at the Great American Distiller’s Festival and various cocktail competitions.

ABOUT HOUSE SPIRITS DISTILLERY

Founded in 2004 by Christian Krogstad, House Spirits Distillery is a leader of America’s craft distilling resurgence and serves the anchor of Portland, Oregon’s famed Distillery Row. The company’s award-winning products are made exclusively in-house and are crafted in small batches with an intense and passionate pursuit of perfection using ethically sourced ingredients. The product portfolio includes several pioneering brands including Westward American Single Malt Whiskey, Krogstad Aquavit, Volstead Vodka, and the soon-to-be-released Casa Magdalena Rum. Since the opening of its new, expanded distillery in 2015, which increased capacity sixfold, House Spirits is both the largest distilling operation in the Pacific Northwest and the largest craft distiller on the West Coast by capacity and volume. House Spirits is also the only distiller in the world to have opened an airport tasting room, which welcomes guests at Portland International Airport seven days a week for brand immersions and tastings. House Spirits Distillery is independently operated and co-owned by NFL legend Joe Montana and CEO Thomas Mooney, the co-founder and inaugural president of the American Craft Spirits Association. For more information, visit www.housespirits.com.

