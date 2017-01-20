House Spirits Distillery Opens Tasting Room At Portland International Airport

At the Portland International Airport, local food and beverage companies are becoming increasingly prevalent over traditional airport quick-service offerings, bringing local flavors and flair to the airport. The latest offering, House Spirits Distillery Tasting Room, adds to the unique array of food and beverage options, and has become the first airport distillery tasting room in the world. Travelers have the opportunity to sample handmade, artisanal spirits or try a mini cocktail flight.

In addition to reflecting the local tastes and flavors of Portland, the unique personality of the city can be seen through thoughtful design and construction at PDX, leveraging the latest trends. Inspired by the tasting room at House Spirits Distillery’s new facility in Southeast Portland – which expanded the company’s production capacity six fold – the new, 950 square-foot retail experience at PDX was led by a project team including R&H Construction, Osmose Design, ACME and John Weil Architecture.

Located in Terminal C, the new space has drastically expanded the brand’s existing airport footprint – an award-winning branded kiosk –to give the airport’s 18 million annual visitors an authentic taste of Portland, one of the world’s most creative and collaborative cities, all 365 days per year. House Spirits Distillery’s entire portfolio of spirits – which includes Westward Oregon Single Malt Whiskey, Krogstad Aquavit, Volstead Vodka, and a variety of limited-edition spirits that serve as Tasting Room exclusives – will be available for purchase. The House Sprits Distillery PDX Tasting Room will also sell a curated assortment of merchandise, including collaborations with iconic Portland brands, including Stumptown Coffee, Pok Pok, and Moonstruck Chocolate Co., among others. Travelers will also have the opportunity to sample, enjoy, and learn about the company’s portfolio of artisanal, handmade spirits or stop in for a mini cocktail flight featuring the tasting room’s rotating selection of cocktails on tap.

The airport operation reflects signature design traits of the distillery tasting room, including the unique wood cladding on the ceiling with facetted beams that reflect and mimic a similar arrow shape. In addition to the design and construction elements of the project, R&H Construction team was faced with the many challenges of undergoing a construction project at the airport, including navigating high-level airport security, high traffic and tight spaces. Moving materials in and out and coming and going from the site was logistically difficult and time consuming, and extra attention to safety and detail from the project team was essential in managing the critical, occupied environment.

About R&H Construction

R&H Construction Co. has been building successful commercial construction projects throughout the Pacific Northwest since 1979. Locally owned and operated with offices in Bend and Portland, Ore., R&H has a diverse portfolio ranging from small commercial remodels to multi-million dollar office buildings, shopping centers and multifamily complexes. R&H takes an individualized approach to each job, while upholding a companywide commitment to providing the highest level of service and quality. For more information, please visit www.rhconst.com.

About House Spirits Distillery

House Spirits Distillery is a leader of America’s craft distilling resurgence, and the anchor of Portland’s famous distillery row. Its award-winning products are batch-distilled with an intense, passionate, near-obsessive pursuit of quality using ethically sourced ingredients. Its spirts Westward Oregon Single Malt Whiskey, Krogstad Aquavit Volstead Vodka, and a line of limited release small-batch spirits. House Spirits has developed a loyal following among food and beverage connoisseurs, and its brands are distributed nationally. For more information, please visit www.housespirits.com.