Irish Whiskey Category Soars Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This St. Patrick’s Day, more Americans will be toasting with a dram of high-end Irish Whiskey, according to the Distilled Spirits Council.

With the booming consumer interest in brown spirits, Irish Whiskey has seen substantial growth over the last decade. In 2016, Irish Whiskey volumes were up 18.7 percent to 3.8 million cases and revenues were up an impressive 19.8 percent to $795 million.

The Council reports that much of this growth is fueled by the rise of high-end and super premium Irish Whiskeys, which grew an astounding 736 percent and 3456 percent, respectively, since 2002.

“Increased growth of premium Irish Whiskey reflects the upward trend of adult consumers’ interest in luxury spirits products,” said Distilled Spirits Council Senior Vice President Frank Coleman.

“Irish Whiskey’s smooth flavor profile makes it particularly appealing to adult consumers who are new to the whiskey category,” Coleman added.

Alongside approachability, Irish Whiskey is benefiting from thriving cocktail culture in cities across the country. The unique and versatile flavor of Irish Whiskey has been recognized by leading mixologists and has made its way into innovative and artisan cocktail menus.

Jack McGarry, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of The Dead Rabbit, which was recently awarded the World’s Best Bar, says they are thrilled to see the increasing popularity of Irish Whiskey in the United States.

McGarry stated, “As proud sons of Ireland, we have long championed our homeland’s spirit at The Dead Rabbit, especially beginning with our second menu. Our very broad array of cocktails using Irish Whiskey showcase the fact that it is eminently mixable and versatile, from refreshing aperitifs to spirit-forward sippers for any time of year. Of course, Irish whiskey is a fine and approachable dram on its own.”

The Distilled Spirits Council is the national trade association representing producers and marketers of distilled spirits sold in the United States.