Jack Daniel’s Announces Partnership with NBA

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2017 – Jack Daniel’s and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today a new multiyear partnership making Jack Daniel’s an official marketing partner of the NBA, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the NBA Development League (D-League), and USA Basketball. This marks the largest partnership with a professional sports league in the brand’s history.

Jack Daniel’s will tip off the partnership during NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans with Jack Daniel’s House No. 7 – its hospitality and experiential event, which will be open for two nights bringing local fans and NBA guests together for musical performances, guest rooms with unique programming, eclectic eats inspired by southern cuisine, and basketball-themed activities. Jack Daniel’s will also serve as a partner of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

“We are proud to partner with Jack Daniel’s, an iconic brand with a rich history and a reputation for unique and innovative marketing,” said Emilio Collins, NBA Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships. “Our new partnership creates a wealth of opportunities for us to connect with new and longtime fans and celebrate our game.”

“We are thrilled to be entering into this partnership and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with the NBA for years to come,” said John Higgins, VP Jack Daniel’s Brand Director for North America. “The NBA is a perfect fit for Jack Daniel’s as we both share the same values of integrity, loyalty and community. We couldn’t be more excited for our fans and consumers who love the great sport of basketball.”

Jack Daniel’s, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016, will host a variety of events, media and hospitality programs throughout the NBA, WNBA, NBA D-League and USA Basketball. Jack Daniel’s will also develop NBA-themed programs at retail stores and create custom marketing and advertising campaigns.

Jack Daniel’s is currently a partner of five NBA teams: Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, L.A. Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs.

Jack Daniel’s, the first registered distillery in the United States, is based in the quiet town of Lynchburg, TN where every single drop of the world’s Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is produced.

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery, Lem Motlow, proprietor, is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around three professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, and the NBA Development League. The league has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 49 languages, and NBA merchandise for sale in more than 125,000 stores in 100 countries on 6 continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2016-17 season featured a record 113 international players from 41 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com and the NBA App, which achieved record viewership and traffic during the 2015-16 season. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 1.3 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.