Johnnie Walker Introduces Blenders’ Batch Experimental Whisky Program To The United States

Expert Blenders Reveal The Innovative Approach to Flavor Exploration and Ongoing Blending Experimentation

NEW YORK, March 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Scotch Whisky blenders live in the past, present and future, always balancing the role of tradition and modern innovation. At Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one best-selling Scotch whisky, our blending team has a passionate obsession with quality blending and flavor. Their exploration is continued proof that Johnnie Walker is a pioneer in Blended Scotch Whisky flavor experimentation and innovation for nearly 200 years. For the first time, the brand is opening its doors to showcase the hundreds of experiments in flavor carried out by the Johnnie Walker blending team in Scotland with the release of Blenders’ Batch, a global experimental program highlighting the art of blending.

These limited-edition experimental whiskies challenge convention and provide unparalleled insight into the skill and never-ending pursuit of flavor that drives Master Blender Dr. Jim Beveridge and his expert team of blenders. The hundreds of on-going experiments that Beveridge and his team study are a crucial part of their work, focusing on developing and understanding a vast variety of unconventional flavors that can add depth and complexity to Scotch.

“Experimentation is the key to innovation and has been at the heart of Johnnie Walker from the very beginning. Our founder John Walker’s first experiments were with flavors inspired by teas and spices from the new world. Walker’s first blends weren’t bound by the traditional styles of particular whisky producing regions in Scotland, but were experiments in flavor using casks from all over the country and later the world. What we’re doing today is what we’ve done for nearly 200 years and we are thrilled to be opening our doors, allowing people to experience the vast array of flavor experiments happening every day,” commented Master Blender Jim Beveridge.

In the US, the first blend that will be available is Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Triple Grain American Oak, which is the result of experiments focusing on the influence of bourbon and rye whiskey flavors on Scotch. This whisky is inspired by the time Beveridge spent working in Kentucky blending bourbon and rye. Aged for at least 10 years in American oak, including bourbon casks, Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Triple Grain American Oak is crafted using five whiskies including grain from the now closed Port Dundas distillery and malt from Mortlach on Speyside. This combination creates a whisky that is uniquely smooth, with notes of sweet fresh fruit and gentle spice. This style of whisky is excellent as the foundation for classic and signature cocktails.

Emma Walker, a blender on Beveridge’s expert team noted, “I love having the opportunity to experiment with flavor when making whisky. With more than 8 million casks of whisky to choose from, the only limit put on our experiments is that of our own imagination. As blenders, we like to think ‘from the bar back’ when making whisky so that bartenders and whisky enthusiasts who enjoy mixing cocktails have the ideal blends at hand to not only serve neat and on the rocks, but also as the foundation of flawless Scotch-based cocktails. We hope that these new blends excite their palate and imagination and they enjoy experimenting with the product responsibly.”

Johnnie Walker Blenders’ Batch Triple Grain American Oak will be available nationwide with suggested retail price of $29.99 (750ml) until supplies last. We look forward to announcing additional whiskies as part of the US program in the near future. Please visit our website, www.JohnnieWalker.com to learn more about our portfolio.

