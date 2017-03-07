Jose Cuervo’s New Campaign, Tomorrow Is Overrated

NEW YORK, NY (March 6, 2017) – Jose Cuervo®­­, the world’s leading tequila brand, is launching a new advertising campaign intended to resurrect the spirit’s original intensity. While other tequila brands focus on refinement and conformity, Jose Cuervo is bringing back a historic disregard for anything but celebrating the moment. Starting today with an epic online video and national TV ad, Jose Cuervo will deliver the bold and irreverent message to U.S. consumers to embrace the now because “Tomorrow is Overrated.”

“At tequila’s core is an energy and excitement that sets it apart from other alcoholic beverages. But all we see on TV is a string of bottle beauty shots, agave fields and sweaty rocks glasses,” said Daniel Mandelbaum, Group Brand Director, Jose Cuervo. “With over 220 years of tequila-making experience, it’s our duty to remind people that tequila is the ultimate catalyst to fully embrace the moment you are in right now.”

The center of the campaign is a two-minute online video depicting how a group of bargoers choose to spend their last moments while civilization crumbles around them. As the impending doom worsens outside in the most cinematic way, the partiers bring the “Tomorrow is Overrated” message to life by doubling down on their music, dancing and drinking.

The video – created by Jose Cuervo’s advertising agency of record, CP+B LA, and directed by Ringan Ledwidge – will appear as a 60-second national TV ad starting today. Additionally, the campaign message will manifest in pre-roll ads that will compare some mundane tasks awaiting people tomorrow to the fun of living in the moment.

“This campaign bluntly points out that whatever awaits us tomorrow might not be that great of a reason to miss out the fun you could be having tonight,” said Kevin Jones, Chief Creative Officer, CP+B LA. “And with all the uncertainty there is in the world now, this message seems particularly relevant.”

About Jose Cuervo® Tequila

Jose Cuervo® is the largest and most widely distributed tequila brand in the U.S. and the world. The Jose Cuervo® portfolio of tequilas includes Jose Cuervo Especial®, the world’s best-selling tequila, Jose Cuervo Tradicional®, Jose Cuervo® Reserva de la Familia®, Jose Cuervo Golden Margarita®, Authentic Jose Cuervo Margaritas® and Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix®. Jose Cuervo® is distributed in the U.S. by PROXIMO, a privately owned, premium spirits importer founded in 2007 and based in Jersey City, New Jersey.