Leaf Organic Vodka Now Available At Costco In Colorado

Denver, CO (March 8, 2017) – Global Spirits USA, a privately-held, international manufacturer and marketer of wines and spirits, has announced that its brand LEAF® Organic Vodka is now available at Costco in Colorado.

Since water is vodka’s most distinguishing characteristic, LEAF Vodka is sourced from two unique American waters that give LEAF Vodkas their signature tastes. LEAF Organic Vodka made from Alaskan Glacial Water has a pure, smooth taste with a hint of sweetness, while LEAF Organic Vodka made from Rocky Mountain Mineral Water offers richness and complexity, lending a warm and savory impression on the palate. Each is Certified USDA Organic.

“Since Costco is one of the nation’s largest retailers, we are excited that the relationship will expose LEAF Vodka to wider group of consumers and fuel the brand’s growth,” said Jim Amstutz, Global Spirits national sales director. “The package, price, organic certification and quality combine to make this one of the most exciting and competitive brands on the market. So much so, that the brand has grown over 100 percent in the past year alone.”

In an effort to promote trial, Costco will A 750-mL bottle of LEAF Organic Vodka made from Rocky Mountain Mineral Water will feature a 200-mL sample of LEAF Organic Vodka made from Alaskan Glacial Water.

This trial on-pack retails for $15.99 and is designed to expose both items in the line to Costco shoppers, allowing them to taste the difference LEAF’s unique water sources make.

To date, LEAF has won over 20 awards since 2014 including multiple Double Gold and Best in Show awards from a variety of organizations including the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the San Diego Spirits Festival, TheFiftyBest.com, the SIP International Consumer Tasting Awards, and the Ultimate Spirits Challenge among others.

“These accolades have had a significant impact on our ability to drive distribution and consumer awareness and continue to validate the brand’s quality and unique brand proposition,” Amstutz said.

About Global Spirits

A Fortune 500 company in Europe, Global Spirits was established in 2008 and has operational hubs in New York, Moscow and Kiev. Key strategic brands include: Khortytsa Vodka (3rd largest selling international vodka brand*) and Morosha Vodka (fastest growing international vodka brand**), Pervak Vodka (acquired in 2013) and LEAF Vodka (launched in the US October 2013).

*According to IWSR, Khortytsa was the third largest selling global vodka brand at 6.4MM cases.

**IWSR Magazine – The Real 100