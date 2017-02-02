The Macallan Releases 1991 Fine & Rare

February 1, 2017 (New York, New York) — The Macallan has unveiled the newest addition to The Macallan Fine & Rare collection; the 1991 Fine & Rare vintage.

The Macallan Fine & Rare collection, created to identify the very best of The Macallan’s finest maturing stock, features some of the greatest vintage single malts ever released and the 1991 vintage continues to add to the liquid history of The Macallan, offering new insights into the aroma and flavor characteristic of this exquisite single malt.

The Macallan’s Master Whisky Maker, Bob Dalgarno, selected cask No. 7021, an American oak Vasyma puncheon sherry seasoned in Jerez, Spain. The cask was filled with The Macallan new make spirit on March 28th 1991. This rare whisky is bottled at a natural cask strength of 49.4% abv, deemed by the Master Whisky Maker to be the ideal strength to fully realise and appreciate the intense yet soft palate of the 25 years old 1991 Fine & Rare.

“The Macallan Fine & Rare collection continues to charm collectors around the world and the demand grows with each new bottling. We are proud that since the very first release of the 1926 Fine & Rare that this collection of vintage single malts has come to stand for the best in the industry, commanding worldwide acclaim and admiration from single malt enthusiasts. The soft and refined velvety sweetness of this 25 years old vintage will not disappoint,” said Manager of Brand Education and Fine & Rare Whiskies, Charlie Whitfield.

Over the years, the Fine & Rare collection has underpinned The Macallan as the world’s most valuable and collectable single malt whisky, dominating auctions and private sales around the world, setting record prices.

The 1991 Fine & Rare will retail at approximately $10,000 USD per 750ml bottle.

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824 in the heart of Speyside, The Macallan was one of the first distilleries in Scotland to be legally licensed. Since then it has built a reputation as one of the world’s finest single malt whiskies. The story of The Macallan is built on the Six Pillars, each influencing the whisky in its own distinct way. From the spiritual home of Easter Elchies House; curiously small stills giving richness to the pure spirit; finest cut or the best of the best of the distillation to exceptional oak casks which account for over 80% of the final whisky; natural color and finally peerless spirit, The Macallan itself.

Wood sits at the heart of The Macallan. The vital contributing influences of Spain, North America and Scotland, together with true mastery, set it apart from the rest.