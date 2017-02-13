Manatawny Still Works Announces Double Barrel Reserve Whiskey

Pottstown, PA (February 13, 2017) — In the latest installment of Manatawny Still Works’ Small Batch Whiskey Series, the suburban Philadelphia distiller has created BATCH13, a blend of several casks of the distillery’s Keystone Whiskey finished in a 59-gallon port barrel from Gandona Estate Winery.

The Small Batch Whiskey Series is an opportunity for head distiller Max Pfeffer to experiment. Each batch is a chance to try out different mash bills, vary the time aged or adjust the proof of the spirit. And in the case of BATCH13, it is a chance to age the whiskey in port barrels.

“Collaborative efforts like this give us the opportunity to bring exciting product to market and expose consumers to something different,” Pfeffer said.

In partnership with Gandona Estate Winery in Napa, California, the distillery has used Gandona’s Fraga Do Arco port casks to finish the small batch offering. The port influence is prevalent throughout the whiskey, with notes of cherry and other big fruits. The whiskey portrays sweetness with notes of malt, oak, showcasing flavors from the port casks.

BATCH13 will be released at the distillery on Saturday, February 18th at 12 p.m. for $44.99. BATCH13 will also see limited distribution through Pennsylvania and Maryland at bars and restaurants that support Manatawny Still Works.

Distiller’s Notes

NOSE: Oak, Cherries, Raisin, Caramel, Cinnamon

PALATE: Port, Oak, Vanilla, Chocolate, Big Fruit

FINISH Tannins, Jam, Bitter-Sweet Chocolate

COMMENTS: In partnership with Gandona Estate Winery in Napa, we’ve used their Fraga Do Arco port casks to finish this small batch offering. The port influence is strong and prevalent throughout with notes of cherry and other big fruits. There is a marked sweetness with notes of malt and oak, imparting complexity and concentrating flavors from the port casks.

About Manatawny Still Works

Manatawny Still Works is a distillery bottling the highest quality handcrafted spirits in small batches. The distillery is located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on the banks of Manatawny Creek – Lenape for, “the place we meet to drink.”