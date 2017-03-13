Manatawny Still Works Launches in New York City, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia

Pottstown, PA – Manatawny Still Works (manatawnystillworks.com) is excited to announce that thanks to new distribution agreements, its award-winning spirits are being distributed from New York City to Washington D.C.

New York Wine & Spirits (newyorkwineandspirits.com) have launched Keystone Whiskey and Three Bitches Wheat Vodka in New York City. Bacchus Importers LTD (bacchusimportersltd.com) is now distributing Manatawny Still Works’ J. Potts Whiskey, Keystone Whiskey, Odd Fellows No. 214 Gin, Hidden River Barrel Rested Gin, MSW Small-Batch Whiskeys and Three Bitches Wheat Vodka in Maryland, Washington D.C. and Delaware.



The announcement comes on the heels of Manatawny Still Works’ impressive showing at the American Craft Spirits Association Convention in Nashville, Tennessee. Pennsylvania won more medals than any other state and MSW won the second most medals in Pennsylvania.

New York Wine & Spirits welcomes Keystone Whiskey as the distributor’s flagship American Whiskey. Specialty Supervisor Marco Basile says “this complex and decadent whiskey and its composition of four grains: malt, wheat, oats and rye make it a unique American whiskey. Sensibly priced in an ever-increasing competitive market, this delicious and malty spirit is sure to win over staunch critics.”

In Maryland, Bacchus Spirits General Manager Ryan Brown sees Manatawny’s flagship Keystone Whiskey as a key spirit as “the consumer becomes more knowledgeable and insists on knowing how their whiskey is produced from grain to bottle.”

“Manatawny translates to where we meet to drink.’ So, wherever you meet, we want to be sure our spirits are with you”, says MSW partner Brett Goodrich.

Look for Manatawny spirits at fine stores, bars and restaurants from New York to Washington D.C.

The Manatawny Still Works team will continue to search out strategic partnerships in other markets where their premium craft spirits can be recognized and appreciated for their quality product, compelling packaging and competitive pricing.

About Manatawny Still Works

Manatawny Still Works is a distillery bottling the highest quality handcrafted spirits in small batches. The distillery is located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on the banks of Manatawny Creek – Lenape for, “the place we meet to drink.”