Master of Mixes Introduces Four New Cocktail Flavors For At-Home Mixologists

LOUISVILLE, KY (March 1, 2017) — Cocktail enthusiasts now have four more ways to stir up fun with the launch of new flavors from Master of Mixes: Blood Orange Margarita, Blue Curaçao, BigBucket® Mango Margarita and Michelada. Each flavor is bold and exotic, bursting with an authentic, made-from-scratch taste.

Master of Mixes offers 45 expertly developed flavors of cocktail mixers made with real fruit, delivering the ultimate cocktail experience right at home. These four latest flavors are an inspiring take on seasonal favorites:

Blood Orange Margarita – An exotic combination of Sicilian blood orange juice imported from growing regions of Italy and key lime juice from Mexico, Master of Mixes Blood Orange Margarita offers a fun twist for a refreshing new margarita experience. This versatile blend also mixes well with bourbon, rum, vodka and gin.

Cocktail Essentials Blue Curaçao – A beautiful sapphire hue, Cocktail Essentials Blue Curaçao is a premium blend of natural orange extract and essential oils combined to create a clean, fresh profile perfect for creating brilliant blue cocktails, punches or shooters.

BigBucket Mango Margarita – A tropical cocktail created with real mango and lime juice, finally enabling at-home mixologists to enjoy mango year-round. Just add tequila, rum or vodka to the BigBucket and invite your friends to join the fun! (BigBucket yields 16 servings.)

Michelada Gourmet Mixer – An authentic Mexican-derived drink blending tomato juice, lemon and lime juice, spices, umami and a secret blend of peppers, the Michelada is a spicy and savory beer cocktail. The Michelada is a unique addition to Master of Mixes’ expertly curated Bloody Mary product line, created in partnership with three-time James Beard Award nominee Chef Anthony Lamas.

“All four new flavors were carefully created with only the highest quality ingredients to meet our fans’ taste preferences,” said Bill Hinkebein, Vice President of Marketing for American Beverage Marketers, the parent company of Master of Mixes. “We take great pride in following trends in the cocktail space, and believe these new flavors will continue to prove our leadership and innovation, providing cocktail enthusiasts with delicious new flavor palates.”

For more information and recipe inspiration for each new flavor, visit Master of Mixes new website Mixologypro.com. The new mixers begin distribution this month and will be widely available spring and summer 2017 at retailers nationwide. Suggested retail price for the BigBucket Mango Margarita is $6.99, and the SRP for the Blood Orange Margarita mixer, Cocktail Essentials Blue Curacao and Michelada Gourmet Mixer is $3.99 each.

About Master of Mixes

Master of Mixes is the number one purchased brand of cocktail mix flavors in the U.S. The brand’s mission is to help consumers master their cocktail adventures through premium one-step mixers and inspiration, ingredients and tricks to take at-home cocktails to the next level. For more than 40 years, Master of Mixes has hand-crafted authentic cocktails with more than 40 flavors that can be found at retailers and grocery stores nationwide and in more than 33 countries. The brand’s parent company, American Beverage Marketers, focuses exclusively on the expert development and distribution of liquid cocktail mixes. By doing so, Master of Mixes can ensure its team is highly specialized in the creation of premium drink ingredients. To learn more about Master of Mixes products, visit Mixologypro.com and facebook.com/MasterofMixes or instagram.com/masterofmixes_/.