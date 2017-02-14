New York State Distillers Guild Launches NYDistilled.com Site

NEW YORK, NY (February 14, 2017) — The New York State Distillers Guild, an association of more than 60 producers across New York State, is excited to introduce its new website – NYDISTILLED.COM. This extensive and easy-to-navigate site is a one-stop source of information about craft spirits and their production in New York State, one of the leaders in the burgeoning craft beverages movement.

NYDISTILLED.COM provides information about the history of distilleries in New York State, how to best savor the unique flavors of these artisan beverages and an accessible description of how craft spirits are made. A listing of member distilleries, many of which offer tours, tastings and a chance to speak with the distillers themselves, can be sorted by type of spirits and region. Suggested distillery trails make it easy to explore distilleries around the state. The site also aims to boost awareness of New York State craft spirits and its member distilleries among distributors and purveyors in the U.S. and international liquor industry.

“We are experiencing a true Renaissance of distilling in New York”,” said Daric Schlesselman of the New York Distillers Guild? “In 2013, leading New York craft distillers formed the NY State Distillers Guild to promote and advocate for the distilling industry and set a high bar for quality. We believe that this new website will provide a continually growing resource for the distillers, consumers and the spirits industry as a whole.”

Craft spirits, like craft beer and other artisan beverages, are generally produced with an emphasis on local ingredients and quality over quantity. The process of producing these small batch beverages has its roots in centuries old traditions. New York State distillers produce a diverse variety vodka, gin, rye, whiskey, rum, bitters, vermouth and liquors. A hallmark of New York State distillers is their individuality and passion for using locally harvested grains, pears, cherries, honey, maple syrup, a wide range of apple varieties, and other local ingredients.

The first known distillery in New York State dates back to 1640. By the early 20th century, New York distilleries produced gallons of whiskey, apple brandy and other spirits, in part to help preserve and capitalize on the prodigious amounts of produce being harvested across the state. Prohibition forced New York to go dry. Then, starting in 2004, seeing the growth in demand for locavore, artisan foods and beverages, the State began working with distillers to create regulations enabling small-scale distilleries to thrive.

Demand for artisan spirits is certainly on the rise. According to a 2016 study, produced by the American Craft Spirits Association in conjunction with The International Wine and Spirits Research (IWSR), the U.S. craft spirits market has grown over 27 percent in both volume and sales between 2010 and 2015 to an estimated $2.4 billion in retail sales. Many retailers and wholesalers surveyed for the study drew parallels to the craft beer industry, which currently has 11% of the U.S. market share for beer, and they reported that the craft spirits has the potential to perform in line with or better than craft beer. In New York State, which ranks among the top five craft spirit-producing states in the nation, the craft spirits industry has grown over 500% since 2011 and there are now more than 150 distilleries throughout its 11 regions.

About the New York State Distillers Guild

The New York State Distillers Guild was founded in 2013 and currently has over 60 members located throughout the state. The Guild’s mission is to promote and advocate for the distilling industry in New York State through the collective voice of our members and to generate high quality, reputable and successful distilled spirits in New York State. The 60+ member distilleries in the NYS Distillers Guild are located in all 11 regions in New York State including farm and urban distilleries. They make nearly every category of distilled spirits – vodka, gin, whiskey, rum, brandy, vermouth, liqueurs and bitters.

