NNTS New York Now Distributing Imayotsukasa Sake

NNTS New York are pleased to announce a new partnership with Imayotsukasa Niigata. NNTS will distribute and import Imayotsukasa Sake within the US market.

Imayotsukasa was established in 1767. Based in Niigata City, Imayotsukasa is one of 47 “Zenryo Junmai kura” (only brewing no-alcohol added sake) companies with a range of Junmai , Junmai Ginjo and Junmai Diginjo including a rare Wood Barrel (kiokejikomi) Junmai Diginjo and their award wining Koi.

All rice used by Imayotsukasa is grown in Niigata – some of the company’s employees help planting/harvesting of the rice.

NNTS “Sake Importing” was set up to bring Sake we enjoy to the US market. As the US market becomes more sophisticated we plan to travel to the Japanese country side to find undiscovered kura that has a unique story waiting to be told. We hope to match the passion it takes each kura to create their sake with a same amount of passion to bring each bottle to the US and find a home in an equally passionate restaurant or sake retailer.

For more information visit www.SakeImporting.com, www.NNTSNY.com, and www.imayotsukasa.com.