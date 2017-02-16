Padre azul Tequila Launches in the US, Opening Florida and Georgia Markets

MIAMI, FL (February 15, 2017) — Padre azul Tequila, owned by beverage company Tradition Mexico, is now imported to the United States by Park Street Imports, with current distribution in the Georgia Market. Padre azul Tequila is the number-one specialty tequila in many global markets and currently sold in over 16 countries.

Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Padre azul Hans-Peter Eder said that the brand’s natural growth into the US Market is a direct result of consumer demand.

“People are responding to the brand’s premium quality, value and rock style which has led to a strong focus on the natural launch into the US,” he said.

Just last week, the company announced that Padre azul Tequila will be imported by Park Street Imports, LLC out of Miami, Florida as well as distributed in the Georgia market by Savannah Distributing Company and is seeking distributors in other markets.

“This brand is a major player internationally,” Eder said. “Now that it’s available in the US, it should come as no surprise that both retailers and consumers would respond to its quality and value.”

Mexico’s famed Padre azul Tequila is the world’s fastest growing tequila, and although it is somewhat new to the US market, the brand is well known globally. According to the International Taste & Quality Institute (ITQI), Padre azul Tequila has been rated Superior in quality and taste of all tequila brands.

Padre azul Tequila’s growing popularity is a result of its quality. Padre azul Tequila, commonly dubbed “Padre” was named among the world’s best tequila brand at the World Spirit Worlds Competition in 2016 and received a 921 in the Falstaff Bar & Spirit Competition for the Padre azul Tequila Blanco Aejo 2016.

The Padre azul Tequila distillery is located in Amatitn, Lowlands, Jalisco, Mexico. Distilled from the finest blue weber agave consisting of 400 agave species with the best conditions to produce high quality tequila. True Tequila must be 100% made from agave. While the Tequila Silver is bottled, Reposado (min. 8 months) and Aejo (min. 18 months) are stored in oak barrels. Padre azul Super Premium Tequila is produced according to the highest requirements and quality criteria in Mexico.

Currently, there are three items within the Padre azul Tequila line imported to the United States; Blanco, Reposado and Anjeo – Padre azul Tequila Anejo, which is the most popular item in the line, retailing for $99.00 per 750-mL.