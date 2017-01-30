Purity Vodka Appoints David Szydlik as President and CEO

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2017 — Purity Vodka announced today that David Szydlik has joined as President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

For the last 8 years, Szydlik has worked on multiple roles at Pernod Ricard. His most recent role was Director of Chains, prior to that his responsibilities included: Business Unit Director Southwest and National Director of Sales Operations and Planning. Before joining Pernod Ricard he worked on multiple management roles for Molson Coors and Coca-Cola Enterprises.

“The Board of Directors is delighted that David has joined Purity Vodka at a very exciting time, his experience and expertise will propel the growth and success of Purity Vodka as a key player in the vodka category,” said Alf Tonnesson, Chairman of Purity Vodka.

Purity Vodka was created by Master Blender Thomas Kuuttanen, who has received the title of master blender of the year in 2016. The brand has been recognized for its exceptional taste with more than 125 gold medals in taste competitions over the last five years.

“I am excited by the opportunity to work alongside our distributor network and dedicated team that has created great momentum behind Purity Vodka,” Szydlik said. “We believe that the 34 distillations and organic ingredients that comprise our Purity Vodka give our consumers an exceptional vodka experience.”

ABOUT PURITY VODKA

Purity® Vodka is the result of the lifelong quest of “2016 Master Blender of the year” Thomas Kuuttanen to redefine the vodka category and develop the world’s finest ultra-premium vodka. Purity Vodka utilizes the finest Swedish organic winter wheat and barley, and the heart of the vodka is distilled a remarkable 34 times for an exceptionally smooth yet complex taste. Purity Vodka has been awarded more than 125 Gold Medals in the top blind tasting competitions around the world and rated 100 points by The Spirits Business.