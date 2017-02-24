R.S. Lipman Announces Partnership with Opici Distribution in NY

Nashville, TN (February 23, 2017) — R.S. Lipman Company announced today that its portfolio of award-winning wine and spirits brands will be available through Opici Family Distributing in New York beginning March 1, 2017.

The eight brands involved in the arrangement include: Lonely Cow Wines from New Zealand, U.S. Veteran-owned Heroes Vodka, El Diamante del Cielo Tequilas, Old Hickory Great American Bourbon Whiskeys, Saturday Night Red Wine, Napa & Sonoma Smith Wines and Red Eye Bloody Mary Mixes.

“We are excited about partnering with Opici for the distribution of our brands in New York,” said Robert S. Lipman, CEO and President of R.S. Lipman Company. “The Opici and Lipman families have enjoyed a long-term relationship in the beverage alcohol business. We look forward to the opportunities Opici presents for distribution of the R.S. Lipman brand portfolio in New York.”

“From one long established, family-owned, wholesaler/importer to another; it only makes sense that we do business together,” said Bill O’Neil, Vice President of Sales at Opici Distribution. “We look forward to growing our current business with Lipman as one of our wholesalers, as well as now representing them in New York as one of our suppliers.”

About R.S. Lipman Company

R.S. Lipman Company is a Nashville-based international supplier of wines, spirits, beers, and mixers. In 2011, R.S. Lipman began creating and acquiring brands to build a diverse beverage alcohol portfolio. The company’s portfolio now includes: Country Club Vodka (established in 1957), Lonely Cow Wines from New Zealand, Hap & Harry’s Tennessee Beers, U.S. Veteran owned Heroes Vodka, Red Eye Bloody Mary Mixes, El Diamante del Cielo Tequilas, Old Hickory Great American Whiskeys, Hidden Jewel California Wines, Saturday Night Red Wine, Napa & Sonoma Smith Wines, and the Napa Smith Brewery collection of craft beers. RSLipman.com.

About Opici Family Distributing

Following in the footsteps of its New Jersey counterpart, Opici Wine Company of New York was founded in 1945. Renowned for its fine wine and spirits expertise, the NY operation has applied the same principles that have made the Opici Wine Group a success for over 90 years. With its recent expansion into Upstate New York, Opici of NY is poised to become the preeminent wine and spirits company in the state. Opici.com ### Contact: Angela Evans

