Rebecca Creek Distillery Providing Craft Spirits for Stars at Academy Awards

SAN ANTONIO, TX (February 22, 2017) – San Antonio-based Rebecca Creek Distillery, one of the largest craft distilleries in North America, will provide its award-winning Rebecca Creek Whiskey and Enchanted Rock Vodka to refresh Oscar nominees, presenters and guests backstage.

The Distillery’s spirits will add to the exhilarating atmosphere privy to those behind the scenes at America’s longest-running entertainment awards ceremony.Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2017 Oscars are being held at Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, February 26, and will be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

“We are honored to toast the fantastic talent at the Oscars with Rebecca Creek Whiskey and Enchanted Rock Vodka,” said Steve Ison, founder of Rebecca Creek Distillery. “Just like the outstanding actors and actresses nominated for awards, Rebecca Creek Distillery is dedicated to the long hours necessary to make our spirits the best they can be.”

Finding their roots in the Texas Hill Country, Rebecca Creek Whiskey has been touted as “Texas’ finest whiskey” and is considered the ideal foundation for any whiskey cocktail, while Enchanted Rock Vodka is the Distillery’s ultra-premium vodka that is artisan-crafted to honor its Texas roots and sustainability. Rebecca Creek Whiskey and Enchanted Rock Vodka are on shelves in more than a dozen states, including Texas and Colorado, and can be delivered to any state in the continental U.S.

About Rebecca Creek Distillery

Founded in 2009 by Steve Ison, Rebecca Creek Distillery was the first legal distillery in South Texas since Prohibition. It has since grown to become one of the largest craft distilleries in North America with nearly 85,000 cases sold annually. Its product lineup includes Rebecca Creek Whiskey, Texas Ranger Whiskey, Enchanted Rock Vodka, and Enchanted Rock Peach Vodka. The Distillery offers free tours on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and its tasting room and gift shop are open-to-the-public for group tastings and private events for up to 500 people. For more information on Rebecca Creek Distillery, including hours of operation, recipes, special events and promotions, visit www.RebeccaCreekDistillery.com or call (830) 714-4581.