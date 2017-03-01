Rocks Premium Cocktail Mixers Expand in Texas at 70 H-E-B Stores

Rocks Brands International, creator of Rocks Premium Cocktail Mixers, is thrilled to announce that they are currently available on shelves within 70 select H-E-B stores within Texas with a concentration centered around Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

The Austin, TX based company produces a line of handcrafted cocktail mixers that are made with real juices, do not contain high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners or flavors and are gluten free.

“Rocks Brands Intl. is dedicated to bringing high quality, exceptional tasting cocktails to the marketplace. Our mixers allow the consumer to create craft cocktails at home without the hassles,” said Dawn Langerock, Co-Founder of Rocks Brands. “The mixology has already been done for the consumer; they simply add their spirit of choice.”

Although Rocks Mixers are on shelves at major liquor chains throughout Texas, H-E-B is a milestone for Rocks Brands, as it is the largest single grocery placement within a recognized retailer. As consumers are leaning towards products that deliver both convenience and premium ingredients, retailers like H-E-B are responding to high quality products like Rocks Premium Mixers. “Consumers are craving the fresh taste that our products offer, and we are thrilled to be partnering with a top notch retailer like H-E-B,” said Steve Langerock, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocks Brands.

About Rocks Brands

Rocks Brands International is an award winning cocktail mixer company based in Austin, Texas that provides handcrafted cocktail mixers to retail stores, restaurants and bars. The company was launched by Dawn and Steve Langerock, a husband and wife team who were inspired by the lack of high quality mixers available to consumers. An island vacation lead the couple to begin creating premium mixers at home and with the prompting of friends and family they went to market with their first mixer, the Mai Tai, in 2013. Following the success of their Mai Tai in the marketplace, the Langerocks went back into mixology mode and released 3 more premium mixers: Classic Margarita, Jalapeño Lime Mixer and the Ultimate Mixer. Rocks Premium Mixers are made with real fruit juices and do not contain high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners or flavors and are gluten free. All mixers are made with only the finest quality ingredients, ensuring a superior, handcrafted taste every time. To lean more and to find a store near you, visit www.RocksMixers.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.