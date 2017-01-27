ROK Stars Announces New Products for the Bogart’s Spirits Portfolio

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 24, 2017 — ROK Stars PLC, the consumer products company co-founded by U.S. billionaire John Paul DeJoria and U.K. entrepreneur Jonathan Kendrick has announced that the Bogart’s Spirits portfolio, currently comprising gin and vodka, will be augmented with the addition of a clear rum and an Irish whiskey.

“We’re excited to launch these new additions to the Bogart’s line-up as both our rum and whiskey are as authentic to the Humphrey Bogart legacy as our gin and vodka,” said Jonathan Kendrick. “This is just a taste of the exciting things to come from ROK Drinks and The Humphrey Bogart Estate in the future.”

Bogart’s Rum and Bogart’s Irish whiskey will be available at select retailers from April onwards with a suggested retail price of between $26.00 and $28.00 per 750ml bottle. For more information visit www.bogartspirits.com.