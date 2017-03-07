Salute American Vodka Launches Across the U.S.

Charitable Spirit Gives $1 a Bottle Sold to Nonprofits that Support Veterans and Other American Heroes

BRANFORD, Conn. –Salute American Vodka is the nation’s most patriotic spirit. The first dollar of every bottle sold goes directly to organizations that assist veterans in their pursuit of an education, furthering their careers, starting a business and achieving the American dream. The high-quality, award-winning, American-made, craft vodka is launching this spring in major cities across the country and aims to become the number one spirit contributor to veterans’ charities nationwide.

A native spirit made for and by Americans in a marketplace infiltrated by foreign vodka brands, Salute American Vodka is USA Certified™; the company is creating American jobs through agriculture, manufacturing and sales. From the printing of its labels, its signature red, white and blue military canteen-inspired 750ml bottles, to the spirits inside, Salute American Vodka is 100 percent manufactured and distilled in the United States. The 80-proof vodka is made with corn and wheat grains grown in the Heartland and is distilled four times for a thicker pour and smooth, clean, odorless taste.

A spirit with soul, Salute American Vodka is a leader for corporate social responsibility in the spirit industry. The company’s charitable mission meets growing consumer demand for products that make a positive impact in the world. According to a 2015study, 91 percent of millennials are likely to switch brands to one that is associated with a good cause, given similar price and quality. The same study revealed 87 percent of adults express greater brand loyalty to companies that support social or environmental issues.

“At Salute American Vodka, we have a product with a social mission and we put the mission first,” says Mike Lutz, Operations Manager of Salute American Vodka. “We are an authentically all-American brand, from the ingredients to the bottle, and we are committed to helping American heroes, our veterans who put their lives on the line to protect our freedom every day. One hundred percent of every Salute American Vodka dollar contributed goes directly to organizations that help veterans transition from military to civilian life.”

Salute American Vodka works with distributors and retailers as partners to localize the charitable dollar and boost product sales. The company connects with charities that are local to its partners helping them highlight their impact in their own communities. From a business standpoint, this is a win-win.Salute American Vodka partners with nonprofits, such asWork Vessels for Vets, and retailers across the country to give thanks to veterans, award scholarship money, laptops, transportation vehicles, provide job opportunities and more. Over the course of 2017, Salute American Vodka aims to impact five different veterans through donations to charities that support those veterans’ pursuit of the American dream.

Salute American Vodka was founded in 2012 and officially launched in 2013. In its first month of launching, the company contributed $25,000 to Work Vessels for Veterans to support a veteran starting a blueberry farm in Florida. In June 2016, the brand was acquired by Handcrafted Brands of Branford, Conn.The vodka is bottled and distilled in Rochester, N.Y. For more information about the brand and its impact, visit:www.saluteamerican.com.