Sazerac Nears Completion of Old Montreal Distillery

MONTREAL (Feb. 28, 2017) — Canadian whisky will soon be made in Montreal again. The Sazerac Company’s Old Montreal Distillery is nearing completion of its whisky distillation capability with plans to begin distillation of super-premium Canadian Whisky in the fall of 2017.

Currently the Distillery has long had the capacity to distill spirits, including award winning Genever gin, but has recently added a 4,000 gallon mash cooker, converted some existing equipment, and is in the process of having a 18 foot still built by Vendome in Louisville, Ky, all to prepare for making super-premium Canadian whisky. The Distillery will also have the capacity to experiment with new whiskies, much like it does at its other distilleries.

“We’re excited to expand our distilling operations in Montreal and bring back Canadian whisky making to a city steeped in distilling history, not least of all as the headquarters of the legendary Seagram Company and its patriarch Sam Bronfman,” said Sazerac President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Brown. “We have wanted to undertake this project since we purchased the Old Montreal Distillery six years ago and it is very nice to be able to now make it a reality.”

Barrel storage will be mostly on-site, with the possibility of using other facilities in the future. A formal christening of the still will be held sometime in 2018, and it is likely tours will be added sometime after.

The Old Montreal Distillery, located in the downtown area adjacent to the Port and Old Montreal, dates back to 1929. It currently employs over 100 people. The addition of the new distilling operation will add more full time employees. Caribou Crossing, the world’s first single barrel Canadian whisky, is bottled at the Old Montreal Distillery, along with many other long time favorites.

About the Sazerac Company

Sazerac is one of America’s oldest family owned, privately held distillers with operations in Louisiana, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, Maryland, California, United Kingdom, France, Australia and Canada. For more information on Sazerac, please visitwww.sazerac.com.