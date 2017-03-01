SKYY Vodka Welcomes SKYY Infusions California Apricot

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (March 1, 2017) – SKYY Vodka, born in San Francisco, and steeped with the innovative and progressive spirit of California, celebrates its heritage by adding SKYY Infusions® California Apricot to its line of flavored vodkas. With the introduction of the latest addition to the trendsetting SKYY Infusions lineup, the brand launches the first premium apricot-infused vodka made with real fruit.

SKYY’s progressive spirit means selecting only the finest natural ingredients to capture the essence of each fruit infusion. The new SKYY Infusions California Apricot combines the juicy flavor of natural California apricots with the smooth SKYY Vodka consumers love and know to create a true-to-fruit experience only SKYY can deliver. SKYY Infusions California Apricot is a refreshingly versatile flavor that can be enjoyed on the rocks, as a way to elevate favorite cocktails, or paired with an India Pale Ale as a new take on the summer Shandy.

“Stone fruit, especially apricot, is a trending flavor popping up across food and beverage, even making its way onto cocktail drink menus,” said Richard Black, Vice President of Marketing, White Spirits and Cordials, CampariAmerica. “In researching the market and listening to consumers, we saw there was a need for a premium apricot option that delivered real flavor. We find that the SKYY Infusions consumer is extremely loyal, which we owe to the forward-thinking, on-trend innovations the brand brings to market. While sugar-sweet confectionary flavored vodkas have seen a sharp decline in sales lately, we have seen continued growth in fruit flavors within the category. It is clear that consumers and bartenders alike are looking for more authentic, fresh fruit flavors in their cocktails and can taste the difference real fruit makes.”

SKYY Infusions California Apricot joins the brand’s existing line of award-winning premium flavors, which includes Citrus, Blood Orange, Pineapple, Bartlett Pear, Honeycrisp Apple, Tropical Mango, Coastal Cranberry, Texas Grapefruit, Pacific Blueberry, Georgia Peach, Vanilla Bean, Wild Strawberry, Cherry, and Raspberry. Since the introduction of SKYY Vodka in California in 1992, the brand has always been an innovator.

With the development of SKYY Infusions, first released in 2008, SKYY Vodka charted a new course for flavored vodkas by creating products that cater to the current consumer trend toward natural, infused products that elevate the taste experience. With their true-to-fruit taste, SKYY Infusions have quickly become a centerpiece of classic and contemporary cocktailing.

The launch of SKYY Infusions California Apricot will be supported by a forthcoming SKYY Vodka advertising campaign and included in the brand’s 25th anniversary marketing programs. The new flavor is 70 proof (35% ABV), is available in 50ml ($1.99), 750mL ($13.99), 1L ($16.99) and 1.75L ($21.99). The entire SKYY Infusions collection can be enjoyed simply on the rocks, with club soda, or in other delicious, sophisticated cocktails. For more information, visit SKYY.com, http://www.facebook.com/SKYYVodka and on Instagram and Twitter: @SKYYVodka.