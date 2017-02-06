Snoop Dogg Arranges Celebrity Endorsement Team for Tanqueray Gin

New York, NY (February 3, 2017) — Today, Tanqueray Gin announces the launch of “The Tanqueray TEN” a collection of talented, creative influencers curated by entertainment icon and brand ambassador Snoop Dogg. The ten individuals that comprise The Tanqueray TEN were all hand-selected by Snoop Dogg as part of his content partnership with Tanqueray to celebrate and modernize Gin & Juice cocktails. Snoop Dogg creatively oversees this cocktail platform founded in the success of his 1993 classic hit ‘Gin & Juice’ and the cultural cachet that it maintains today.

Inspired by Tanqueray and the ‘gin lifestyle,’ each individual embodies sophistication, creativity and a masterful blend of timeless style. They are all visionaries in various verticals from music, film, art, tech, business, fashion and more. The TEN includes: artist/producer/songwriter Ty Dolla $ign, actor Terrence J., artist/rapper STIX, photographer Aris Jerome, photographer Marcus Hyde, jewelry and fashion designer Melody Ehsani, celebrity stylist Ugo Mozie, visual artist Devin Troy Strother, recording artist Lalah Hathaway and music singer/songwriter October London.

“The Tanqueray TEN is my way of recognizing and working with a handful of individuals that are all at the top of their game and the forefront of culture,” Snoop Dogg said. “Each one of them, in my opinion, are movers and shakers across pop culture. They have perfected their craft within their respective industries – whether that is art, music or film – and most importantly have been inspired by the cultural influence of Gin & Juice throughout their careers.”

The members of The Tanqueray TEN will be collaborating with Snoop Dogg across music, film, art, fashion and more throughout the coming year. Additionally, the individuals will be spotlighted and celebrated at special events and key moments throughout the year with Tanqueray. Stay tuned, since Snoop Dogg in collaboration with some of The Tanqueray TEN members might even be dropping original remixes in the near future.

“Tanqueray has celebrated and supported creativity and innovation, and the introduction of this program ushers in a modern era of artistic exploration,” said Keenan Towns, Brand Director for Gins at Diageo. “As a brand that is rooted in entertainment and the arts it was a natural extension to collaborate with our brand ambassador Snoop Dogg to build a united group of some of the best innovators in music, fashion, film, art and more that all have a long-found passion for Gin & Juice.”

Together Snoop Dogg and Tanqueray created a group of likeminded, outstanding individuals that represent a multicultural background and are always striving to perfect their craft. As always, Snoop Dogg and Tanqueray remind you that whenever you sip Gin & Juice, Tanqueray is the gin of choice – and to do so responsibly.

For additional information on The Tanqueray TEN or the Snoop Dogg partnership, please visit http://www.tanqueray.com.

