Southwest Spirits & Wine releases Calamity Gin and Knockmore Irish Whiskey

Dallas, TX (Feb. 7, 2017) — Southwest Spirits & Wine, a joint venture between Southwest Distillery and Prairie Creek Beverages, has released Calamity Gin and Knockmore Irish Whiskey.

In a journey to create a gin for the next generation that would appeal to non-gin drinkers it took the President and Master Blender of Southwest Spirits & Wine almost four years and ten different formulas to create something legendary.

What they bring to you is Calamity Gin, a unique artisanal Southern Style gin, compounded and infused with a perfectly balanced combination of eleven botanicals that prominently feature an array of citrus notes.

This unique combination of Old World and New World styles produces a unique taste we call “Texas Dry.” Calamity Gin is a premium craft gin infused with wildflowers including handpicked Texas Bluebonnets and citrus. The taste profile is well balanced with mild juniper, floral notes and a fresh complex citrus finish.

The company believes the Gin Press is the perfect classic cocktail to accentuate Calamity Gin’s botanicals. The Gin Press is easy to make combining soda, Calamity Gin, a splash of tonic and garnished with your favorite citrus fruit, we recommend trying with a lemon or orange twist. Calamity Gin is expected to retail for $24.99 for a 750ml.

In pursuit of a premium Irish Whiskey both bourbon and scotch drinkers can appreciate Southwest Spirits & Wine brings you Knockmore Irish Whiskey. Knockmore is created from delicately blending 2 year aged single malts with 8-10 year grain and malt whiskeys in first filled, flame charred bourbon barrels. Knockmore uses a non-chill filtered process that contributes to its rich flavor profile that includes light vanilla and a lasting spice finish. Knockmore Irish Whiskey is both sippable and mixable appealing to both a new and traditional Irish Whiskey demographic that is expected to retail for $29.99 for a 750ml.

About Southwest Spirits & Wine

Southwest Spirits & Wine, (SSW), was created through a merger between Prairie Creek Beverages and Southwest Distillery. Based in Dallas, TX, Southwest Spirits & Wine develops, produces, services and markets alcohol and wine brands for both themselves and customers across the USA.

Southwest Spirits & Wine is a unique company that functions on three core platforms which consist of production, brand services and sales/marketing. Along with their core capabilities, they also provide regulatory / compliance and logistic services for their clients.

Southwest Spirits & Wines has developed a distributor network that covers 35 states and either owns or owns and produces the following brands; NUE Vodka, JR Ewing Bourbon, Henderson’s Whiskey, Title 21 Whiskey, Manuscript Cellars, PS: Match Wines, Knockmore Irish Whiskey and Calamity Gin. For more information, please visit our website www.sw-spirits.com or contact info@sw-spirits.com.