Stoli Returns to Television with First Commercial in Seven Years

NEW YORK (March 13, 2017) – Stoli Vodka, the original premium vodka, is returning to television with a new commercial for the first time in seven years. As part of the biggest multimedia campaign since the inception of Stoli Group USA, LLC, the new television spot, titled “THE Vodka,” uses an audacious and visually stunning montage to celebrate the pioneering heritage of Stoli through the lens of those who drink the award-winning vodka. The 30-second spot will run on TV during live sports and late night in target markets beginning March 13th with national digital distribution to include sports and lifestyle properties and premium full-episode players.

The 30-second TV spot titled, “THE Vodka” can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOe5FqyWJ44

“As part of our largest multimedia campaign to-date, we are excited to launch this television campaign to drive awareness and connect with millions of Millennial consumers,” said Russell Pareti, US Brand Director, Stoli Vodka. “This is the first time we’re advertising our birth year, 1938, and while we’re an authentic, storied brand, this spot displays Stoli’s spirit and contagious energy.”

Stoli Group USA President and CEO, Patrick Piana added, “After increasing sales in 2015 and 2016, we are cementing our position as one of the only mature brands in our category with “The Vodka” advertisement. The campaign overall will be an accelerator for the Stoli brand and will contribute to extending our growth in 2017.”

“From its international roots to its award-winning recipe and classic bottle, Stoli is iconic,” offered Neel Williams, creative director, The Martin Agency. “Few brands can claim to be THE in their category, but Stoli has the birthright and confidence to do it.”

For more information on the new spot and Stoli's "THE Vodka" campaign, please visit www.stoli.com

