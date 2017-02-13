Sugarlands Distilling Company Presents Electric Orange Appalachian Sippin’ Cream

Gatlinburg, Tenn. — Sugarlands Distilling Company, distillers of award-winning spirits in East Tennessee, have released Electric Orange Cream Liqueur. The newest Appalachian Sippin’ Cream is currently available at the downtown Gatlinburg distillery and will soon be available in stores and online at BuySugarlands.com.

The new spirit combines a bright, fresh orange zest with the smooth taste of vanilla cream. The vibrant orange taste pairs perfectly with the cream to create a taste similar to frozen cream pops found in your hometown malt shop. At 40 proof, electric orange can be sipped straight out of the jar or added to your favorite float.

Electric Orange joins an award-winning line of spirits that has won 20 awards internationally since distillation began in 2014. Sugarlands Distilling Company offers dozens of creative cocktail ideas on their cocktail page.

Since opening in March 2014, Sugarlands Distilling Company has quickly become one of the most celebrated crafters of moonshine spirits in the country. The East Tennessee distillery currently offers 14 varieties of award-winning moonshine distilled in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Sugarlands Distilling Company combines innovative drinks with a raconteur and thrilling vibe. At the downtown Gatlinburg distillery, craft moonshine and whiskey partners up with live music, moonshine tastings, distillery tours and outdoor adventures in the Sugarlands—an area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, also known as “moonshiners’ paradise”.

Each year, nearly 1 million people visit the distillery, making it America’s top-rated distillery experience and the number one “thing to do” in Gatlinburg, Tenn., according to TripAdvisor.com.