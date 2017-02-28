Tequila Don Julio and Partners Present A Celebration of “AGAVE AND EEEEEATS”

NEW YORK (February 27, 2017) — Every foodie knows a thing or two about sharing their favorite food and drink experiences with the social world, but there’s something even more special about sitting with a group of individuals and sharing food, together. In celebration of all things delicious, delectable, mouth-watering and sippable, Tequila Don Julio has partnered with The Infatuation, the ultimate digital guide to all things food and drink, on a nationwide private dinner series. Attendees will feast on family-style dinners and will be treated to an ode to the brands’ expertise in two areas: agave and #eeeeeats. Guests will enjoy Mexico’s original luxury craft tequila alongside custom curated menus from a collection of top chefs and bartenders in the U.S. While guests will delightfully satiate, they will also be giving back to the community beyond the one created at the dinner table, as their attendance will benefit #HashtagLunchbag, a nonprofit organization that provides meals directly to those in need. The series will feature six private dinners kicking off in New York City with additional stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin and Chicago.

Agave and EEEEEATS will bring together chefs and bartenders from city to city, hosting dinners at hotspots that not even The Infatuation has gotten the chance to write about yet, opening the doors to the places that trendsetters don’t even know they should be dreaming of. Chefs in each city will also share the food from the table with those less fortunate that will be distributed with the help of #HashtagLunchbag the following day in each city.

“Tequila Don Julio and The Infatuation came together as two like-minded brands, both created as a passion project, and who strive to deliver the best in food and drink,” said Rodolfo Aldana, Director of Tequila at Diageo North America. “We’ve joined forces with The Infatuation to create a truly special night where guests can celebrate responsibly and know that they are giving back to #HashtagLunchbag while also experiencing the best of Mexico – the home of our founder Don Julio González and the place that defines Don Julio.”

The Infatuation has fostered a community that is serious about food, but doesn’t take food too seriously, creating the perfect mindset for the inaugural guests of Agave and EEEEEATS. “Bringing people together for an awesome experience over food and drink is what we do best,” said Andrew Steinthal, The Infatuation co-founder and CRO. “We’re looking forward to bringing this Agave and EEEEEATS series across the country, while making bagged lunches for those in need along the way.”

Like Tequila Don Julio and The Infatuation, #HashtagLunchbag was created first as a passion project, that ultimately ended up bringing together communities. “#HashtagLunchbag all started in 2012 as I was looking for a way to give back meaningfully with some friends, it has since grown and we’re so excited to partner with Tequila Don Julio and The Infatuation on this series,” said Will Smith, co-founder of #HashtagLunchbag. “In traveling across the country with Agave and EEEEEATS, we look forward to Living Through Giving with our friends at The Infatuation and Tequila Don Julio.”

About Tequila Don Julio

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio REAL. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is the world’s leading premium drinks business with an outstanding collection of beverage alcohol brands across spirits, wines and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, with its products sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE). For more information about Diageo, its people and its brands, visit www.diageo.com. For Diageo’s global resource that promotes responsible drinking through the sharing of best practice tools, information and initiatives, visit www.DRINKiQ.com.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About The Infatuation

Started in 2009 by two music industry executives, The Infatuation is the brand that young people turn to when it’s time to decide where to eat. What was initially a well-known and influential app and website focused on covering New York City has now grown to become a globally trusted resource for finding restaurants around the world, thanks largely to The Infatuation’s massive following of millennial-aged consumers. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, and London, the company now offers definitive restaurant guides and reviews in more than a dozen major cities with various product offerings, including iOS & Android apps, SMS messaging, and 22 Instagram accounts dedicated to discovery.

Since the beginning, The Infatuation has built its strategy around creating a relatable and authentic voice in the world of food, along with a unique approach to content distribution, community development, and social media. In 2013, The Infatuation launched what was one of the first “branded hashtags” on Instagram: #EEEEEATS. The tag has now become an Instagram phenomenon, and has been used on over 6 million photos from around the world. In May of 2015, they launched Text Rex, an SMS based recommendation service powered by real humans and The Infatuation’s database of several thousand restaurant reviews and guides. Both are examples of The Infatuation’s innovative approach to achieving a simple goal – helping average people avoid eating average meals.

About #HashtagLunchbag

#HashtagLunchbag is a program under The Living Through Giving Foundation, which is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit corporation in the US. The #HashtagLunchbag experience consists of bringing together a group, creating bagged lunches, dropping in a handwritten love note acknowledging the recipient, distributing the meals to your local community, and sharing your experiences with your friends & followers, inspiring them to pay it forward – turning one ripple of kindness into a wave, one lunch bag at a time!