Truro Vineyards + South Hollow Spirits Appoint New Head Winemaker

TRURO, MA; January 25, 2017 — Truro Vineyards + South Hollow Spirits announced today the addition of wine aficionado Milan Vujnic as Head Winemaker. With an illustrious career spent alongside the most venerable winemakers in the world, Milan brings an insatiable passion for creating best in class wine to the beloved family-owned New England vineyard destination and will work with the outgoing winemaker to provide a smooth transition.

Prior to joining Truro Vineyards, Milan earned his B.S. in Enology and Viticulture at the University of Pristina in Yugoslavia before following his desire to discover wines globally in Marlborough, New Zealand and Napa and Sonoma Valley, California. It was in Napa where Milan served as the assistant to winemaking and perfected his expertise in viticulture and enology. Milan then served as Head Winemaker at Karlo Estates in Wellington, Ontario before setting his sights on the most beloved East Coast family-run wine and spirits destination on Cape Cod.

“We’re delighted to welcome Milan to the family at Truro Vineyards + South Hollow Spirits and we look forward to elevating the longstanding tradition of excellence that is the hallmark of our vineyard with his expertise,” said Dave Roberts Sr., Co-Owner and Founder of Truro Vineyards + South Hollow Spirits. “Milan brings an incredible level of experience and versatility that is required when faced with growing remarkable wine in complex terroir and a challenging climate. His good nature and warm personality reflect our family values and he joins us at the perfect time as we move into our 10th year of ownership of Truro Vineyards.”

Milan’s winemaking philosophy struck a chord with The Roberts Family, as they embrace a similar mantra for their successful 10-year-old family business; be patient and let it become what it wants to be.

