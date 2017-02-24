U.S. Spirit Company Kimo Sabe Building Bridges With Mexico

ZACATECAS, Mexico (Feb. 23, 2017) — Zacatecas, Mexico Governor Alejandro Tello Cristerna announced today an agreement with Kimo Sabe the award winning Mezcal, to create sustainable, organic, varietal agave ecosystems in Zacatecas, which will be able to supply the necessary natural ingredients for Mezcal, the world’s fastest growing spirit category. The collaborative partnership will create over 100 new agave farms, as well as work with existing agave growers to greatly expand their cultivation capabilities, generating over 1000 new jobs in the state.

The replanting of wild agave on a grand scale, championed by the Governor and the experienced agri-business executives at Kimo Sabe, is the key to long term sustainability of a vibrant mezcal industry, providing a new generation of the spirit to global markets.

The project announced today creates an historic opportunity to popularize mezcal among the abundant tequila fans worldwide, as championed by Kimo Sabe, which took top honors in 2016, as BEST of Class International Spirit by the American Distilling Institute (ADI), beating out all Mezcal’s and Tequila’s…the first time a Mezcal took top honors.

The plan renews Zacatecas title as the original home of Mezcal, as well as the contemporary home of the New Face of Mezcal. The plan also is designed to build bridges between Mexico and a US company at an important point in history. A media campaign will help tell the New Face of Mezcal cultural and agricultural story, designed to bring increased ecotourism and global focus to the State of Zacatecas.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Zacatecas, Mexico, by Governor Alejandro Tello and his team, along with Jim Walsh and Ashley Walsh Kvamme, Co-Founders of Kimo Sabe Mezcal, and their team which includes, Bruce Vaughn, Corporate Brand Steward and former COO of Disney Corporation, Oliver Luckett, CEO of Revilopark, Brad Turell CEO of Turell Media Strategies and Randall Stone, Senior Partner of Lippincott Design.

Governor Alejandro Tello is committed to bringing sustainable investment and jobs to the state and this plan does just that. Kimo Sabe will provide plant materials to growers with a guarantee to purchase their agaves upon harvest, taking the risk out of the equation for growers and their families. This program by Kimo Sabe and Governor Alejandro Tello allows for generational gifting, continuity, and sustainability for agave growers and their families.

In cooperation with the appropriate agencies, this program will be sustainable and organic with a diversity of agave varieties being planted and cultivated, including some considered ‘wild’ agave such as the potatorum variety (commonly known as tobala). The replanting of wild agave on a grand scale is the key to long term sustainability of a vibrant mezcal industry.

Kimo Sabe has already made significant investments in Mexico, partnering with Zacatecan distilleries and growers with rich agave producing land. Kimo Sabe serves as a model and leader in using innovation, collaboration and blending in the production of Mezcal. Kimo Sabe in partnership with producers and growers, created a Mezcal that won the prestigious BEST of Class award as the Best Mezcal or Tequila in the United States from the American Distilling Institute in 2016.

“Kimo Sabe means Trusted Friend and we believe that while others are advocating building walls, we are working hard with our Trusted Friends at Kimo Sabe to build bridges between ourselves and companies looking to make investments that will provide jobs and grow our state’s economy,” said the Governor. “Mezcal is a uniquely Mexican product and for us to inspire investment in this region, with the goal of greatly expanding the production and distribution of our indigenous spirit worldwide, will create sustainable jobs and income for decades to come. We thank Jim Walsh and Ashley Walsh Kvamme and the Kimo Sabe team, and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with them.”

“Our goals perfectly fit with Governor Alejandro Tello’s vision for the organic expansion of Zacatecas economy through sustainable agriculture and manufacturing jobs creation in the state and was the driving force behind this deal,” said Jim Walsh and Ashley Walsh Kvamme, Kimo Sabe’s CEO and COO respectively. “Our goal is to introduce the New Face of Mezcal to global markets, building a financial bridge between Mexico and the rest of the world. Zacatecas’ rich history as the original home of mezcal, coupled with the perfect climate and soil to grow varietal agave used to make Kimo Sabe, makes this the perfect place and partnership to grow our business, and to build bridges with the great people of Mexico.”

In addition to Kimo Sabe being named BEST of Class International Specialty Spirit by the American Distillery Institute in 2016, Ashley Walsh Kvamme was named one of the Top Women In Booze by Harper’s Bazaar Magazine and one of California’s top female entrepreneurs by Comerica Bank.

Over the past decade, Mezcal has been the fastest growing spirt category in the United States, and this plan will help facilitate a rapid expansion of the Mezcal market in the US and internationally due to many strategic factors coming together in Mezcal’s favor. In 2016, only 100,000 cases of Mezcal were imported into the United States, dwarfed by the 17 million cases of Tequila that were imported. With state of the art, sophisticated craft distilling methods now in place for Kimo Sabe Mezcal, production of the ancient and mystical Mexican spirit can retain its quality, originality and soul, while insuring uniformity of flavor from bottle to bottle, even with large increases in production. This will allow Kimo Sabe to greatly increase the output of the spirit, while maintaining its high quality and adhere to strict government regulations.

The Kimo Sabe team’s plan to increase demand for mezcal in the United States and around the world is already underway, led by its sophisticated marketing plans. Kimo Sabe is confident that when traditional tequila drinkers try their mezcal they will be converted into mezcal fans. Kimo Sabe has already begun a billboard campaign in Los Angeles and other cities utilizing the catch phrases WHY SETTLE FOR TEQUILA? And THE BEST TEQUILA IS A MEZCAL, which along with their other marketing techniques has led to rapid growth in case orders.

Growth is the main driver of this deal which will insure that a steady supply of quality, varietal agaves from Zacatecas are available to meet the anticipated demand.

Kimo Sabe Mezcal launched in 2015 and is now sold in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Jersey, Texas, Minnesota, Colorado and Tennessee with plans to expand to Illinois, Florida and New York this spring and Wisconsin and Georgia this summer.