Union Horse Distilling Company Reintroduces Barrel Strength Reunion Rye Whiskey

LENEXA, Kan. (January 17, 2017) – Highly anticipated since the conclusion of its original run, Union Horse Distilling Company today announced the re-release of its Barrel Strength Reunion Rye Whiskey. Previously offered as a limited release in 2014, the new Barrel Strength Reunion Rye Whiskey will now be included as one of the distillery’s primary offerings.

Handcrafted by Union Horse’s artisan distillers from a locally-sourced, 100 percent rye mash and bottled directly from hand-selected signature oak barrels, Barrel Strength Straight Rye Whiskey offers a robust combination of caramel, maple and light vanilla tasting notes, with hints of mint and cinnamon spice. At a proof of 112.3, it boasts the highest ABV of Union Horse’s spirits (56.15 percent) without sacrificing a smooth and flavorful finish.

“Despite being a limited release, the original run of Barrel Strength Reunion Rye Whiskey was incredibly popular. We’ve received many questions about its return over the past couple of years,” said Damian Garcia, director of sales and marketing, Union Horse Distilling Company. “This new batch of ‘Big Red’ has been in the works for quite some time and we’re excited for it to be part of our core lineup. Our hope is that it’s enjoyed it even more than the original.”

Each barrel of whiskey chosen for the new release of Barrel Strength Reunion Rye was carefully selected after months of tasting for complexity and richness before creating a batch directly from barrel to bottle – uncut and unfiltered. The spirit’s unique flavor is attributed to seasonal temperatures and storage affecting ABV/proof at time of bottling.

Barrel Strength Reunion Rye Whiskey is now available in retailers and restaurants offering Union Horse Distilling Company’s spirits and will be available for purchase online in early 2017. The spirit joins Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey,Reunion Straight Rye Whiskey, Long Shot White Whiskey and Rider Vodka in Union Horse’s collection.

Union Horse Distilling Company currently distributes in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and California (San Francisco and Los Angeles). Since 2012, the company has won 36 medals, including 11 gold medals, from distilling and craft spirit organizations around the world.

About Union Horse Distilling Company

Union Horse Distilling Company (UHDCo.) is a family owned, award winning, craft distillery, located in Lenexa, Kansas. UHDCo. produces and distributes five spirits: a rye whiskey, a barrel strength rye whiskey, a bourbon whiskey, a white whiskey and a vodka. UHDCo. also runs a popular event space commonly used for weddings, business events and other celebrations. For more information, please visit http://unionhorse.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest andTwitter.