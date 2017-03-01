Wódka Vodka Announces New Ownership

TAMPA, FL (February 27, 2017) — Wódka Vodka, the vodka of Poland, is a leader in the evolving category of ‘quality for value’ spirit brands.

The new owner, Edgewater Spirits, is rebuilding the brand in the US, with distribution in a number of key states and are vigorously working to bring the brand back to leading wells and shelves across the country.

Wódka Vodka is made in the traditional Polish way, from the finest Polish rye and grown on the distillery’s estate. It is one of the few “grain-to-glass” distilleries remaining in Poland.

In 2015, Wódka Vodka was awarded with a 92 point, “Best Buy” rating from the coveted Beverage Testing Institute of Chicago. Wódka Vodka is also consistently a gold medal winning vodka, which speaks to the quality of the brand.

“Edgewater Spirits is a turnkey resource with expertise in bringing brands to market,” CEO Rich Roberts explains. “Edgewater Spirits tells the stories that move products and manage the details and relationships that make it all happen.”

About Edgewater Spirits

Founded by two veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Edgewater Spirits is a new spirits company based in Tampa Bay, Florida. CEO of Edgewater Spirits, Rich Roberts, is a veteran of Seagram’s International, Trinchero and CEDC. Daniel Undhammar is Edgewater Spirit’s Director of Marketing and the former Director of Product Development at St Petersburg Distillery and the Head of Trade Education at Zubrowka. Undhammar has also worked with Seagram’s and Pernod Ricard. Learn more at Edgewaterspiritsco.com or WodkaWodka.com.

Wodka Vodka’s current markets are: NY, NJ, MA, CT, RI, FL, KS, MO, MI, NM, TN, MS, AL, WA.