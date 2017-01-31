Wyoming Whiskey Releases Double Cask Sherry-Finished Bourbon

Kirby, WY (Jan. 31, 2017) – Wyoming Whiskey is releasing a limited edition, sherry-finished bourbon this month. Wyoming Whiskey Double Cask is the first barrel-finished product from the Wyoming-based distiller. Pedro Ximenez barrels were chosen to compliment the flavor profile of specifically chosen barrels of five-year-old Wyoming Whiskey bourbon.

Wyoming Whiskey Head Distiller, Sam Mead, developed the creation with the tasting input of industry specialist and master blender, Nancy Fraley.

Fraley gave the Double Cask excellent marks. According to Fraley, the Sherry-Finished Bourbon features dark, autumnal notes of dried apricot and fig, stewed prune, black currant and toasted nuts. There are hints of candied orange peel, vanilla butter cream, and molasses underneath. The finish is comprised of dark, dried fruit followed by warm, brown baking spices.

“While traditional bourbon continues to be our focus, it is important to show that a variety of great whiskies can be made in Wyoming,” said Co-Founder, David DeFazio. “Both our recent Outryder Straight American Whiskey and Double Cask Sherry-Finished Bourbon are outstanding. We decided to finish our five-year-old bourbon in Pedro Ximenez barrels because they complement our base spirit perfectly. We may experiment with other finishes in the future, but we’re really pleased with Double Cask’s flavor profile.”

A limited release of 110 cases of Double Cask will be available for purchase in Wyoming, New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Illinois, Texas and California. Double Cask retails for $59.99 per 750 ml bottle. The first state to receive this unique whiskey will be Wyoming.

Wyoming Whiskey is holding fast to their western heritage, producing whiskey the right way, not the easy way: from the ground up. Using all regionally sourced, non-GMO ingredients, Wyoming Whiskey respects the maxims of great bourbon, yet also reflects the feel and taste of the place it was made.

About Wyoming Whiskey

Wyoming Whiskey has a simple goal: to create America’s next great bourbon. Based in Kirby, Wyoming, the company and product is a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them, and their whiskey. They use the finest corn, wheat, barley, and water from the Big Horn Basin and promote Wyoming’s natural and human resources. Every drop of this bourbon is 100% Wyoming. To learn more, visit wyomingwhiskey.com.